Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR CHANG OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Athens, 19.03.2021

ELVALHALCOR S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT

2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.', pursuant to its disclosure obligations to the investment community and in accordance to Article 4.1.2, par. 1), subpar. b) and Article 4.1.3.15.1 of the ATHEX Regulation announces the following Program of Intended Corporate Actions for the year 2021:

Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders

Friday 9th of April, 2021

Ex-Dividend date

Wednesday 14th April 2021

Dividend beneficiaries (record date)

Thursday 15th April 2021

The amount of dividend will be decided by the Extraordinary General Meeting.

(The shares will trade ex-dividend prior April 16th, 2021 which signifies the expiration date for the stock futures, stock options)

Dividend payment

Tuesday 20th April 2021

Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders

Monday 24th of May, 2021

* The company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant and timely notification amending the present, according to the Athens Exchange Regulation.

About ElvalHalcor

ElvalHalcor is a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of ELVAL and HALCOR. ElvalHalcor currently holds a leading position in Europe in the copper tubes sector, while also having established its leading position within the global aluminum rolling industry. The Company has over 80 years of experience and know-how, a strong production base across 15 state-of-the-art production plants and a market presence in over 100 countries. ElvalHalcor offers sustainable solutions and products in dynamically developing markets such as packaging, transportation, building and construction, heating, cooling and air conditioning and RES. ElvalHalcor's growth focuses on investing in technology and sustainable development, thereby creating value for its stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit the website www.elvalhalcor.com