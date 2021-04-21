Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SIGNIFICANT DISPOSAL OF SHARES

Athens, 21.04.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

Significant disposal of shares

Τhe company under the trade name 'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.' (hereinafter referred to as 'ELVALHALCOR S.A.'), in continuation of its announcement dated 15.12.2016 (link), announces to the investment community, pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the Regulation (ΕU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014 and, article 2, paragraph 2 (d) and 4 of the Decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, and, following the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ELVALHALCOR S.A. dated 9-4-2021, that, after the corporate act of the distribution, on 20-4-2021, of shares owned by ELVALHALCOR S.A., and issued by the Belgian company 'Cenergy Holdings S.A.' ('Cenergy Holdings')which is listed on Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, ELVALHALCOR S.A. now holds 3,034 shares (0.002%) out of 190,162,681 shares, which the share capital of 'Cenergy Holdings' is divided into, versus 47,847,092 shares (25.16%), which ELVALHALCOR S.A. held before the conclusion of aforementioned distribution.

