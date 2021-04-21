Log in
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SIGNIFICANT DISPOSAL OF SHARES

04/21/2021 | 10:28am EDT
Athens, 21.04.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

Significant disposal of shares

Τhe company under the trade name 'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.' (hereinafter referred to as 'ELVALHALCOR S.A.'), in continuation of its announcement dated 15.12.2016 (link), announces to the investment community, pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the Regulation (ΕU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014 and, article 2, paragraph 2 (d) and 4 of the Decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, and, following the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ELVALHALCOR S.A. dated 9-4-2021, that, after the corporate act of the distribution, on 20-4-2021, of shares owned by ELVALHALCOR S.A., and issued by the Belgian company 'Cenergy Holdings S.A.' ('Cenergy Holdings')which is listed on Euronext Brussels and Athens Stock Exchange, ELVALHALCOR S.A. now holds 3,034 shares (0.002%) out of 190,162,681 shares, which the share capital of 'Cenergy Holdings' is divided into, versus 47,847,092 shares (25.16%), which ELVALHALCOR S.A. held before the conclusion of aforementioned distribution.

About ElvalHalcor

ElvalHalcor is a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of ELVAL and HALCOR. ElvalHalcor currently holds a leading position in Europe in the copper tubes sector, while also having established its leading position within the global aluminum rolling industry. The Company has over 80 years of experience and know-how, a strong production base across 17 state-of-the-art production plants and a market presence in over 100 countries. ElvalHalcor offers sustainable solutions and products in dynamically developing markets such as packaging, transportation, building and construction, heating, cooling and air conditioning and RES. ElvalHalcor's growth focuses on investing in technology and sustainable development, thereby creating value for its stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit the website www.elvalhalcor.com.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 384 M 2 862 M 2 862 M
Net income 2021 53,4 M 64,1 M 64,1 M
Net Debt 2021 645 M 774 M 774 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 822 M 989 M 987 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 992
Free-Float 8,56%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Periklis Christos Sapountzis Director General & Executive Director
Spyridon Kokkolis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Theodosios Panagioti Papageorgopoulos Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Ioannis Galetas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nicolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.28.82%989
BHP GROUP11.83%171 947
RIO TINTO PLC8.87%138 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.50%52 967
GRUPO MéXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.60%40 068
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)42.96%18 999
