Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE FORMATION INTO BODY OF THE ELECTED BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ON THE COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

04/13/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Athens, 13.04.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

The company under the trade name 'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A' (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') following its announcement dated 4-1-2021 announces to the investors, that pursuant to the decision of the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company dated 9-4-2021, the independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis in substitution of Ms. Natalia Nikolaidis of Emmanouil after her resignation on 31-12-2020 according to article 3 of L. 3016/2002, as in force, was attributed to Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis and henceforth for the remainder of the term of the resigned member. Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis, fulfills the criteria of article 4 of L. 3016/2002, as in force, as per his independency. Subsequently, the Board of Directors on its meeting dated 9-4-2021, was formed into body as follows:

1. Theodosios Papageorgopoulos of Panagiotis, Chairman, non-executive member

2. Dimitrios Kyriakopoulos of Georgios Vice-chairman, executive member

3. Lampros Varouchas of Dimitrios, executive member

4. Nikolaos Galetas of Ioannis, independent non-executive member

5. Georgios Katsampas of Aristeidis, non-executive member

6. Konstantinos Katsaros of Georgios, executive member

7. Spyridon Kokkolis of Vasileios, executive member

8. Christos-Alexis Komninos of Konstantinos, non-executive member

9. Nikolaos Koudounis of Konstantinos, non-executive member

10. Periklis Sapountzis of Christos, executive member

11. Elias Stassinopoulos of Nikolaos, non-executive member

12. Stavros Voloudakis of Evangelos, executive member

13. Thomas George Sofis of George, independent non-executive member

14. Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis, independent non-executive member

In addition, subsequent to the above decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Company, Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis, who replaced the resigned member Ms. Natalia Nikolaidis of Emmanouil, was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on its meeting dated 9-4-2021, as a member of the Audit Committee, according to L.4449/2017, as in force, henceforth and for the remainder of the term of the resigned member. The Audit Committee of the Company is comprised by the independent members of the Board of Directors of the Company, Messrs. Vasileios Loumiotis and Nikolaos Galetas and the non-executive member of the Board of Directors Mr. Nikolaos Koudounis, and after its formation into Body, the Committee appointed Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis as Chairman of the Committee considering that he fulfills the criteria provided for in par. 1 of article 44 of L.4449/2017, as in force.

About ElvalHalcor

ElvalHalcor is a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of ELVAL and HALCOR. ElvalHalcor currently holds a leading position in Europe in the copper tubes sector, while also having established its leading position within the global aluminum rolling industry. The Company has over 80 years of experience and know-how, a strong production base across 17 state-of-the-art production plants and a market presence in over 100 countries. ElvalHalcor offers sustainable solutions and products in dynamically developing markets such as packaging, transportation, building and construction, heating, cooling and air conditioning and RES. ElvalHalcor's growth focuses on investing in technology and sustainable development, thereby creating value for its stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit the website www.elvalhalcor.com.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
