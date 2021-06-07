Log in
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement Pursuant to L.3556/2007

06/07/2021 | 10:27am EDT
Athens, 07.06.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the company under the trade name 'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.' (hereinafter referred to as 'ELVALHALCOR'), following a relevant notification which was received by ELVALHALCOR, announces to the investment community that, on 03.06.2021 Mr. Spyridon Kokkolis, Group CFO, purchased 5,000 common shares of ELVALHALCOR, of a total value of EUR 10,400.00.

About ElvalHalcor

ElvalHalcor is a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of ELVAL and HALCOR. ElvalHalcor currently holds a leading position in Europe in the copper tubes sector, while also having established its leading position within the global aluminum rolling industry. The Company has over 80 years of experience and know-how, a strong production base across 17 state-of-the-art production plants and a market presence in over 100 countries. ElvalHalcor offers sustainable solutions and products in dynamically developing markets such as packaging, transportation, building and construction, heating, cooling and air conditioning and RES. ElvalHalcor's growth focuses on investing in technology and sustainable development, thereby creating value for its stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit the website www.elvalhalcor.com.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 14:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
