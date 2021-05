Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for Briefing for Q1'21 Trading Update

Athens, 18.05.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR BRIEFING ON Q1 2021 TRADING UPDATE

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter "ELVALHALCOR S.A."), reminds to the investors that the briefing regarding the Q1'21 Trading Update of the company will be held on Wednesday, 19th of May, 2021 at 17:00 Greece local time via call conference:

Time: 17:00 (GR) 16:00 (CET) 15:00 (UK) 10:00 (US - New York) Duration: The teleconference will last approximately 30 minutes. There will be an opportunity for a question and answer session after a short presentation. Access: In order to participate in the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers: • Greece: +30 213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800 • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 800 368 1063 • United Kingdom and other countries: +44 (0) 203 059 5872 • United States of America: +1 516 447 5632

Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers (please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start).