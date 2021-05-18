Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for Briefing for Q1'21 Trading Update

05/18/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
Athens, 18.05.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR BRIEFING ON Q1 2021 TRADING UPDATE

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter "ELVALHALCOR S.A."), reminds to the investors that the briefing regarding the Q1'21 Trading Update of the company will be held on Wednesday, 19th of May, 2021 at 17:00 Greece local time via call conference:

Time:

17:00 (GR)

16:00 (CET)

15:00 (UK)

10:00 (US - New York)

Duration:

The teleconference will last approximately 30 minutes. There will be

an opportunity for a question and answer session after a short

presentation.

Access:

In order to participate in the teleconference, please use one of the

following numbers:

• Greece:

+30

213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800

• United Kingdom:

+44

(0) 800 368 1063

• United Kingdom and other countries:

+44

(0) 203 059 5872

• United States of America:

+1 516 447 5632

Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers (please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start).

Webcast:

The conference call will be Webcast in real time over the Internet

and you may join by linking at the internet site:

https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/elvalhalcor1Q21.html

If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 9460803.

  • The company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant and timely notification amending the present, according to the Athens Exchange Regulation.

About ElvalHalcor

ElvalHalcor is a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of ELVAL and HALCOR. ElvalHalcor currently holds a leading position in Europe in the copper tubes sector, while also having established its leading position within the global aluminum rolling industry. The Company has over 80 years of experience and know-how, a strong production base across 17 state-of-the-art production plants and a market presence in over 100 countries. ElvalHalcor offers sustainable solutions and products in dynamically developing markets such as packaging, transportation, building and construction, heating, cooling and air conditioning and RES. ElvalHalcor's growth focuses on investing in technology and sustainable development, thereby creating value for its stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit the website www.elvalhalcor.com.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 16:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
