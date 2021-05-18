Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for Briefing for Q1'21 Trading Update

Athens, 18.05.2021
ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR BRIEFING ON Q1 2021 TRADING UPDATE
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter "ELVALHALCOR S.A."), reminds to the investors that the briefing regarding the Q1'21 Trading Update of the company will be held on Wednesday, 19th of May, 2021 at 17:00 Greece local time via call conference:
|
Time:
|
17:00 (GR)
|
|
|
|
16:00 (CET)
|
|
|
|
15:00 (UK)
|
|
|
|
10:00 (US - New York)
|
|
|
Duration:
|
The teleconference will last approximately 30 minutes. There will be
|
|
an opportunity for a question and answer session after a short
|
|
presentation.
|
|
|
Access:
|
In order to participate in the teleconference, please use one of the
|
|
following numbers:
|
|
|
• Greece:
|
|
+30
|
213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800
|
• United Kingdom:
|
|
+44
|
(0) 800 368 1063
|
• United Kingdom and other countries:
|
+44
|
(0) 203 059 5872
|
• United States of America:
|
+1 516 447 5632
Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers (please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start).
-
The company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant and timely notification amending the present, according to the Athens Exchange Regulation.
About ElvalHalcor
ElvalHalcor is a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of ELVAL and HALCOR. ElvalHalcor currently holds a leading position in Europe in the copper tubes sector, while also having established its leading position within the global aluminum rolling industry. The Company has over 80 years of experience and know-how, a strong production base across 17 state-of-the-art production plants and a market presence in over 100 countries. ElvalHalcor offers sustainable solutions and products in dynamically developing markets such as packaging, transportation, building and construction, heating, cooling and air conditioning and RES. ElvalHalcor's growth focuses on investing in technology and sustainable development, thereby creating value for its stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit the website www.elvalhalcor.com.
Disclaimer
