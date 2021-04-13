Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for new Board of Directors and Audit Committee

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A" (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") following its announcement dated 4-1-2021 announces to the investors, that pursuant to the decision of the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company dated 9-4-2021, the independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis in substitution of Ms. Natalia Nikolaidis of Emmanouil after her resignation on 31-12-2020 according to article 3 of L. 3016/2002, as in force, was attributed to Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis and henceforth for the remainder of the term of the resigned member. Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis, fulfills the criteria of article 4 of L. 3016/2002, as in force, as per his independency. Subsequently, the Board of Directors on its meeting dated 9-4-2021, was formed into body as follows:

Elias Stassinopoulos of Nikolaos, non-executive member Stavros Voloudakis of Evangelos, executive member Thomas George Sofis of George, independent non-executive member Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis, independent non-executive member

In addition, subsequent to the above decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Company, Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis, who replaced the resigned member Ms. Natalia Nikolaidis of Emmanouil, was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on its meeting dated 9-4-2021, as a member of the Audit Committee, according to L.4449/2017, as in force, henceforth and for the remainder of the term of the resigned member. The Audit Committee of the Company is comprised by the independent members of the Board of Directors of the Company, Messrs. Vasileios Loumiotis and Nikolaos Galetas and the non-executive member of the Board of Directors Mr. Nikolaos Koudounis, and after its formation into Body, the Committee appointed Mr. Vasileios Loumiotis as Chairman of the Committee considering that he fulfills the criteria provided for in par. 1 of article 44 of L.4449/2017, as in force.

About ElvalHalcor

