ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the Payment of Dividend

04/12/2021 | 10:55am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

"ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR S.A.") announces that, pursuant to article 4.1.3.4. of the Rulebook of the Athens Exchange, by decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 9th of April 2021, the dividend for distribution of prior year profits amounts to €0.2421571510 per share of ELVALHALCOR S.A..

This amount, according to the decision of ELVALHALCOR S.A's Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of the 9th of April 2021, will be granted in part in the form of securities listed on a regulated market in accordance with paragraphs 4 and 5 of article 161 of Law 4548/2018 (and in particular in the form of shares of Cenergy Holdings listed on the Brussels and Athens stock market exchanges) and partly in cash. In particular, the shareholders will receive for each share of ELVALHALCOR S.A. they hold, 0.1275100992 shares of Cenergy Holdings and €0.015. According to article 18 paragraph 1 of Law 4548/2018, Cenergy Holdings shares were valued based on the weighted average price on the stock exchanges in which they are traded, during the semester that ended on the last working day prior to ELVALHALCOR S.A's Extraordinary General Meeting of the 9th of April 2021, and amounted to €1.7814836029 per share. Shareholders of ELVALHALCOR S.A. are entitled to receive only a whole number of Cenergy Holdings shares. Shareholders who are entitled to fractional rights will receive the corresponding amount in cash.

The aforementioned gross dividend amount is subject to a 5% withholding tax, i.e. €0.0121078576 of ELVALHALCOR S.A. and therefore, shareholders will receive a net amount of €0.2300492934 per share of

ELVALHALCOR S.A..

Beneficiaries of the dividend, according to the record date rule, are those shareholders who are registered in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) on Thursday, 15th of April, 2021 (ex-date Wednesday, 14th of April 2021, before the start of trading).

Starting date of dividend payment, with the respective credit of Cenergy Holdings shares to the accounts of the beneficiaries as described above, is Tuesday, 20th of April, 2021, while also the dividend will be paid, in cash, as described above, on the same date by the National Bank of Greece S.A. through the DSS Operators.

For more information, shareholders can contact the Investor Relations Department (tel. 22620 48111, Mr. Alexandros Kompotis).

12th of April 2021

About ElvalHalcor

ElvalHalcor is a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of ELVAL and HALCOR. ElvalHalcor currently holds a leading position in Europe in the copper tubes sector, while also having established its leading position within the global aluminum rolling industry. The Company has over 80 years of experience and know-how, a strong production base across 17 state-of-the-art production plants and a market presence in over 100 countries. ElvalHalcor offers sustainable solutions and products in dynamically developing markets such as packaging, transportation, building and construction, heating, cooling and air conditioning and RES. ElvalHalcor's growth focuses on investing in technology and sustainable development, thereby creating value for its stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit the website www.elvalhalcor.com.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 384 M 2 838 M 2 838 M
Net income 2021 53,4 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net Debt 2021 645 M 768 M 768 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 923 M 1 097 M 1 099 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 992
Free-Float 8,56%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,70 €
Last Close Price 2,46 €
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Periklis Christos Sapountzis Director General & Executive Director
Spyridon Kokkolis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Theodosios Panagioti Papageorgopoulos Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Ioannis Galetas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nicolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.44.71%1 097
BHP GROUP9.99%104 797
RIO TINTO PLC3.53%58 706
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.16%52 409
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.74%39 224
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.74%18 704
