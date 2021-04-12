Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the Payment of Dividend

ANNOUNCEMENT

"ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR S.A.") announces that, pursuant to article 4.1.3.4. of the Rulebook of the Athens Exchange, by decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 9th of April 2021, the dividend for distribution of prior year profits amounts to €0.2421571510 per share of ELVALHALCOR S.A..

This amount, according to the decision of ELVALHALCOR S.A's Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of the 9th of April 2021, will be granted in part in the form of securities listed on a regulated market in accordance with paragraphs 4 and 5 of article 161 of Law 4548/2018 (and in particular in the form of shares of Cenergy Holdings listed on the Brussels and Athens stock market exchanges) and partly in cash. In particular, the shareholders will receive for each share of ELVALHALCOR S.A. they hold, 0.1275100992 shares of Cenergy Holdings and €0.015. According to article 18 paragraph 1 of Law 4548/2018, Cenergy Holdings shares were valued based on the weighted average price on the stock exchanges in which they are traded, during the semester that ended on the last working day prior to ELVALHALCOR S.A's Extraordinary General Meeting of the 9th of April 2021, and amounted to €1.7814836029 per share. Shareholders of ELVALHALCOR S.A. are entitled to receive only a whole number of Cenergy Holdings shares. Shareholders who are entitled to fractional rights will receive the corresponding amount in cash.

The aforementioned gross dividend amount is subject to a 5% withholding tax, i.e. €0.0121078576 of ELVALHALCOR S.A. and therefore, shareholders will receive a net amount of €0.2300492934 per share of

ELVALHALCOR S.A..

Beneficiaries of the dividend, according to the record date rule, are those shareholders who are registered in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) on Thursday, 15th of April, 2021 (ex-date Wednesday, 14th of April 2021, before the start of trading).

Starting date of dividend payment, with the respective credit of Cenergy Holdings shares to the accounts of the beneficiaries as described above, is Tuesday, 20th of April, 2021, while also the dividend will be paid, in cash, as described above, on the same date by the National Bank of Greece S.A. through the DSS Operators.

For more information, shareholders can contact the Investor Relations Department (tel. 22620 48111, Mr. Alexandros Kompotis).

12th of April 2021