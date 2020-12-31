Log in
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : recognised as ‘'True Leader'' for 2019 by ICAP Group

12/31/2020 | 04:53am EST
ElvalHalcor was recognised for another consecutive year as a 'True Leader', in the framework of this established ICAP event. This year, according to ICAP's standards for inclusion in the True Leaders of Greece ranking, out of a total of 31,000 companies in Greece, ElvalHalcor and 86 more companies succeeded in achieving the distinction as leaders of the Greek economy - ''True Leaders''. The 'True Leader' event, recognizes and awards those companies and groups which combine four objective and measurable criteria, i.e. solid financial results, investment in human resources, leading position in the relevant business sector and a high credit rating.

ElvalHalcor is a top ranking industrial company in the global aluminium and copper products markets. It is a leading export company contributing to the national economy, with a strong production base across 15 industrial units, a market presence in over 100 countries, and highly experienced and specialised personnel. In 2019, the annual consolidated revenue of ElvalHalcor amounted to EUR 2,045 million, while ElvalHalcor's sales to non-Greek markets accounted to EUR 1,432 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on an annual basis amounted to EUR 137.4 million, while the investment plans amounted to EUR 160 million (consolidated data 2019). Additionally, for another year, ElvalHalcor increased jobs by 2.5% in relation to the previous year. The subsidiaries of the aluminium and copper segments recorded a 0.9% and 1.8% increase in jobs, respectively.

ElvalHalcor's growth is founded on sustainable development principles and practices, creating value for all stakeholders. The Company invests substantially and systematically in its human resources, placing a great emphasis on their training and development, whilst maintaining the health and safety of its people and partners as a top priority. It focuses on environmental protection and climate change prevention practices and emphasizes the circular economy model, supporting the transition towards a green economy.

AboutElvalHalcor

ElvalHalcor is a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of Elval and Halcor. ElvalHalcor currently holds a leading position in Europe in the copper tubes sector, while also having established its leading position within the global aluminum rolling industry. The Company has over 80 years of experience and know-how, a strong production base across 15 state-of-the-art production plants and a market presence in over 100 countries. ElvalHalcor offers sustainable solutions and products in dynamically developing markets such as packaging, transportation, building and construction, heating, cooling and air conditioning and RES. ElvalHalcor's growth focuses on investing in technology and sustainable development, thereby creating value for its stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit the websitewww.elvalhalcor.com.

About ICAP

ICAP is the only company in Greece recognised by the Greek Capital Market Commission and the European Securities and Markets Authority - ESMA as a Credit Rating Agency (CRA). The leading institution True Leaders is under the auspices of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV). For more information, please visit the website:www.icap.gr.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 09:52:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
