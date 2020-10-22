Log in
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for the Result of Tax Audit

10/22/2020 | 10:45am EDT

Athens, 22.10.2020

Announcement for the result of the tax audit

Pursuant to paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation and article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the Company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.", announces to the investor community that the tax audit for the Company for the fiscal year 2019 was completed. The audit was conducted by the certified auditor according to article 65Α of L.4174/2013, as currently in force and a Tax Compliance Report has been issued without qualifications.

Financials
Sales 2019 2 045 M 2 418 M 2 418 M
Net income 2019 41,3 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net Debt 2019 566 M 669 M 669 M
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 531 M 630 M 628 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 999
Free-Float 8,56%
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,70 €
Last Close Price 1,41 €
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 90,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Periklis Christos Sapountzis Director General & Executive Director
Theodosios Panagioti Papageorgopoulos Executive Chairman
Spyridon Kokkolis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Konstantinou Koudounis Executive Director
Eftichios Georgiou Kotsampasakis Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-19.89%630
BHP GROUP-7.22%120 412
RIO TINTO PLC1.78%100 158
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.23%31 634
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.15%22 818
FRESNILLO PLC99.16%12 347
