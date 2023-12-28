Elviemek SA is a Greece-based company active in the real estate sector. The Company's main activities are the development of its properties in Inofita, where it currently develops a commercial shopping center in an 832-acre area. The center will provide service stations for motorists, a shopping center with a variety of shops and restaurants, a transport interlink with a railway station, storage facilities for containers, office buildings and a small hotel. All spaces will be rented and the rent will include services such as communal expenses, security and maintenance, cleaning and collection of waste, as well as the receipt of packages via train and their transshipment in lorries. The Company is also planning to develop photovoltaic parks in the area of Tahi Thivas and in the community of Pili Tanagras where it owns real estate.

Sector Real Estate Services