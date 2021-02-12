Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Ely Gold Royalties Inc.    ELY   CA2905221016

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC.

(ELY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ely Gold Royalties Acquires Heavy Rare Earth El Campo Project, California

02/12/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY), (OTCQX: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report nine assayed samples of total rare earth oxides ("REO") at its El Campo Project ("El Campo") located in San Bernardino County, California. El Campo encompasses five contiguous unpatented mining claims that are surrounded by mining claims held by MP Materials which make up the Mountain Pass Mine Property ("Mountain Pass"). Mountain Pass is the only operating rare earth mine in the Western Hemisphere.. El Campo is located along strike and 3.2 miles southeast of Mountain Pass (see Figure #1). Ely Gold Acquired El Campo through staking.

Since acquiring El Campo, Ely Gold has collected and analyzed a total of nine bedrock samples which returned up to 8.60% total Rare Earth Oxides ("REO"), similar in grade to Mountain Pass ore. The REO mineralization is hosted by syenite and shokonite dikes. The mineralized zones sampled are carbonatite composed of calcite and or dolomite, barite and bastnasite and are up to 20 feet wide at surface.

El Campo's REO content is made up of heavy rare earth elements Nd, Pr, La, Ce & Sm. The elevated higher-value elements, Neodymium-Praseodymium ("NdPr") are important for producing permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines while the Samarium ("Sm") is important for defense applications such as drones and cruise missles. All nine of the samples, which returned REO values of 4% or greater, are summarized in the table below:

El Campo Project Sampling Program Highlights

OccurrenceSample #La
ppm		Ce
ppm		Nd
ppm		Pr
ppm		Sm
ppm		Total REO
(%)
Goulder 1226521,50038,00013,5002,6501,0507.93
Windy Group1227713,00027,50013,0002,5002,0006.05
Windy Group122788,30018,50010,5001,9501,6504.25
Windy GroupEC 200514,50025,0009,1003,0001,1505.57
Windy GroupEC 205012,00020,0007,7502,6501,1004.61
GoulderEC 160024,00038,00013,0004,8501,5508.62
Goulder0778216,00028,00011,000not analyzednot analyzed5.50
Goulder0778326,00044,00015,000not analyzednot analyzed8.50
Goulder0778525,00045,00016,000not analyzednot analyzed8.60

 

Trey Wasser, President and CEO commented; "We are excited with the impressive grades from our initial sampling that suggest the potential to outline a high-grade rare earth deposit at our El Campo Project. The proximity to the high-grade Mountain Pass Mine, North America's only operating rare earth mine, makes this a very exciting project. El Campo will be placed in our "properties available for sale" portfolio, The sale of El Campo will generate Ely Gold's first rare earth royalty."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4181/74376_7e34e3db242cea6a_001.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4181/74376_7e34e3db242cea6a_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo, is director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Kenwood has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favourable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Signed "Trey Wasser"
Trey Wasser, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Trey Wasser, President & CEO
trey@elygoldinc.com
972-803-3087

Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer
jjobin@elygoldinc.com
647-964-0292

FORWARD-LOOKING CAUTIONS: This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding completion of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the Company's inability to control whether the buy-down right will ever be exercised, and whether the right of first refusal will ever be triggered, uncertainty as to whether any mining will occur on the property covered by the Probe Royalty such that the Company will receive any payment therefrom, and the general risks and uncertainties relating to the mineral exploration, development and production business. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effect.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74376


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC.
06:00aEly Gold Royalties Acquires Heavy Rare Earth El Campo Project, California
NE
03:06aELY GOLD ROYALTIES : to Present at Virtual Investor Day III, February 17-18, 202..
AQ
02/11ELY GOLD ROYALTIES : to Present at Virtual Investor Day III – February 17-..
PU
02/11Ely Gold Royalties to Present at Virtual Investor Day III - February 17-18, 2..
NE
02/10Ely Gold Royalties Increases Royalty & Lease Interest in the Hog Ranch Proper..
NE
02/01ELY GOLD ROYALTIES : Aif 2019
PU
01/28ELY GOLD ROYALTIES : Options Spanish Moon Project Nye County Nevada
AQ
01/27Navy Resources Acquires Spanish Moon District in Nevada, Plans to Change Name..
MT
01/27Ely Gold Royalties Options Spanish Moon Project, Nye County, Nevada
NE
01/18ELY GOLD ROYALTIES (TSXV : ELY, OTCQX: ELYGF) Announces Participation at January..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,25 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 148 M 117 M 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 45,6x
Capi. / Sales 2021 21,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Ely Gold Royalties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 CAD
Last Close Price 0,92 CAD
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 117%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clarence Franklin Wasser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Wenzel Chief Financial Officer
Ronald K. Husband Independent Director
Thomas E. Wharton Independent Director
William Morris Sheriff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC.-18.58%117
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.95%5 370
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED53.10%3 582
CENTAMIN PLC-11.24%1 753
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED4.74%784
IMDEX LIMITED11.01%589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ