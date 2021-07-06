Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Ely Gold Royalties Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELY   CA2905221016

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC.

(ELY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 07/06 11:55:30 am
1.3 CAD   -1.52%
Ely Gold Royalties Announces Town Hall Meeting - July 8, 2021

07/06/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a Town Hall Meeting on July 8, 2021 at 11:00 am EST.

Trey Wasser, President & CEO of Ely Gold Royalties will provide shareholders and interested stakeholders an update on the recent transaction announced June 21, 2021; "Gold Royalty and Ely Gold to Combine to Create a Leading Precious Metals Royalty Company" and will be available to answer any questions that shareholders may have regarding the transaction following his address during a live Q&A session.

To register for the Town Hall Meeting, please click this link: https://www.bigmarker.com/ftmig1/Ely-Gold-Royalties-July-Town-Hall?utm_bmcr_source=irinc.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada-focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. Ely Gold continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to Ely Gold's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favorable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Signed "Trey Wasser"
Trey Wasser, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Trey Wasser, President & CEO
trey@elygoldinc.com
972-803-3087

Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer
jjobin@elygoldinc.com
647-964-0292

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ely Gold's and GRC's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to: the proposed transaction and the Arrangement; the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Arrangement; and the anticipated timing thereof; and the anticipated timing, benefits and effects of the completion of the Arrangement, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, obtaining required shareholder and regulatory approvals, exercise of any termination rights under the Agreement, any inability to satisfy the other conditions in the Agreement, material adverse effects on the business, properties and assets of Ely Gold; and any inability of the parties to realize the benefits of the proposed transaction. Although each of Ely Gold and GRC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither Ely Gold nor GRC undertakes to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89517


© Newsfilecorp 2021
