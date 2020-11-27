Log in
Ely Gold Royalties (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) Announces Town Hall Meeting - December 1, 2020

11/27/2020 | 08:05am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) -  Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a Town Hall Meeting on December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am EST.

Mr. Wasser will provide a corporate update on recent developments at the company, with particular emphasis placed on the company's recent Watershed (Cote Lake), Railroad-Pinion and Trenton Canyon royalty acquisitions.

The webinar will be interactive and will be hosted by Follow the Money Investor Group. All stakeholders and interested investors are welcome to tune in and participate with questions. The playback will then be available on the Company's website. To participate in the Town Hall Meeting please register here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/ftmig1/Ely-Gold-Royalties-December-Town-Hall-Webinar?utm_bmcr_source=ely

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.
Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favourable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

About Follow the Money Investor Group
Follow the Money Investor Group is an investor focused digital marketing company that provides the content and information needed for investors to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community uses our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Signed "Trey Wasser"
Trey Wasser, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Trey Wasser, President & CEO
trey@elygoldinc.com
972-803-3087

Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer
jjobin@elygoldinc.com
647 964 0292

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69074


© Newsfilecorp 2020
