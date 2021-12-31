Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Elys Game Technology, Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELYS   US2907341026

ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.

(ELYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elys Game Technology : Delists Shares in Canada

12/31/2021 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the voluntary delisting of its common shares from the NEO Exchange ("NEO") in Canada as part of the Company's corporate strategy. The Company has voluntarily delisted from the NEO at the close of trading on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, and its shares of common stock will continue to be listed and trade on Nasdaq under the symbol ELYS.

"We are very grateful for the extraordinary professionalism of the team and leadership of the NEO Exchange in giving Elys the opportunity to list our common shares in Canada," stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys.

The Company's board of directors authorized the Company to delist from the NEO.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the US Bookmaking brand in 5 states in the US market.

The Company's innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Contacts:

Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman
Tel: 1-628-258-5148
Email: m.ciavarella@elysgame.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
Tel: 1-212-896-1254
Email: ELYS@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Elys Game Technology, Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680193/Elys-Game-Technology-Delists-Shares-in-Canada

Released December 31, 2021

Disclaimer

Elys Game Technology Corp. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 21:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.
04:20pElys Game Technology Voluntarily Scraps NEO Stock Exchange Listing in Canada; Stock Con..
MT
04:17pELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY : Delists Shares in Canada
PU
12/20Elys Game Technology Announces Content Distribution Agreement with Playtech in Italy
CI
12/20Elys Game Technology to Launch Playtech's Digital Gaming Content in Italy
MT
12/20ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY : Announces Content Distribution Agreement with Playtech in Italy
PU
12/16ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY : Reports Significant Sequential Growth Across all Metrics of U.S. Ga..
PU
12/14ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
12/08Elys Game Technology Provides Call Coordinates for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
11/24ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/22Elys Game Technology Reports Record Year-to-Date Betting Handle of $626.9 Million, an I..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,44 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,8 M 71,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.
Duration : Period :
Elys Game Technology, Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,08 $
Average target price 7,93 $
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michele Ciavarella Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Mark John Korb Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Alessandro Marcelli Vice President-Operations
Paul Sallwasser Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven A. Shallcross Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.-47.80%72
EVOLUTION AB54.07%30 430
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-22.47%27 645
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-32.95%22 293
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED42.84%21 527
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.25.21%19 879