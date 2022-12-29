Advanced search
Elys Game Technology Provides Call Coordinates for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

12/29/2022 | 08:01am EST
NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys" or the “Company") (Nasdaq: ELYS)(BER:3UW), a global interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, provides an update for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held at the Company’s Rome administration offices at Villa Cavalletti, Via 24 Maggio, 73, 00046 Grottaferrata (Rome) on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 8 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) (the “Meeting”). The recent increase in COVID-19 transmission continues to evolve daily and we intend to take precautions for social distancing for those that attend the Meeting in person. The Company urges all Shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the code provided with the proxy materials and for those who cannot attend the Meeting they can listen to the Meeting through the live conference call coordinates as follows:

Conference Call Dial-In Information is as Follows:
Canada and US: 1-833-353-8610
Italy, Austria, U.K. and Switzerland: 00 800 0066 8888 (Includes San Marino & Vatican City)

Participant Code: 3739385 #

Participants should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Registered Shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders who will attend the Meeting will be permitted to vote at the Meeting. Those listening by telephone will not be able to vote.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Company Contacts:
Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel.: 1-561-838-3325
Email: i.relations@elysgame.com


