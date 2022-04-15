Elys Game Technology : XBRL FY 2021
Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)
Cover
Cover - USD ($)
12 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Apr. 14, 2022
Jun. 30, 2021
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-K
Amendment Flag
false
Document Annual Report
true
Document Transition Report
false
Document Period End Date
Dec. 31, 2021
Document Fiscal Period Focus
FY
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2021
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Entity File Number
001-39170
Entity Registrant Name
ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.
Entity Central Index Key
0001080319
Entity Tax Identification Number
33-0823179
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Address, Address Line One
130 Adelaide Street, West
Entity Address, Address Line Two
Suite 701
Entity Address, City or Town
Toronto
Entity Address, State or Province
ON
Entity Address, Country
CA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
M5H 2K4
City Area Code
628
Local Phone Number
258-5148
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock
Trading Symbol
ELYS
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer
No
Entity Voluntary Filers
No
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Public Float
$ 67,531,340
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
23,674,277
Auditor Location
Zurich, Switzerland
Auditor Name
BDO AG
Auditor Firm ID
5988
Disclaimer
Elys Game Technology Corp. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:53:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
45,5 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-9,94 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
14,0 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-4,75x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
49,4 M
49,4 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
0,78x
EV / Sales 2022
0,63x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
61,2%
