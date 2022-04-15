Log in
    ELYS   US2907341026

ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.

(ELYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.120 USD   -8.23%
ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP. Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Maxim Adjusts Price Target for Elys Game Technology to $8 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Elys Game Technology Engages Industry Expert Sandy Drozd to Head U.S. Technology Deployment
BU
Elys Game Technology : XBRL FY 2021

04/15/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)

Cover

Cover - USD ($)

12 Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Apr. 14, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-K
Amendment Flag false
Document Annual Report true
Document Transition Report false
Document Period End Date Dec. 31, 2021
Document Fiscal Period Focus FY
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2021
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity File Number 001-39170
Entity Registrant Name ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.
Entity Central Index Key 0001080319
Entity Tax Identification Number 33-0823179
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Address, Address Line One 130 Adelaide Street, West
Entity Address, Address Line Two Suite 701
Entity Address, City or Town Toronto
Entity Address, State or Province ON
Entity Address, Country CA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code M5H 2K4
City Area Code 628
Local Phone Number 258-5148
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock
Trading Symbol ELYS
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer No
Entity Voluntary Filers No
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Public Float $ 67,531,340
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 23,674,277
Auditor Location Zurich, Switzerland
Auditor Name BDO AG
Auditor Firm ID 5988

Disclaimer

Elys Game Technology Corp. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,94 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,4 M 49,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,2%
Technical analysis trends ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 277%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michele Ciavarella Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Carlo Reali Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alessandro Marcelli Vice President-Operations
Paul Sallwasser Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven A. Shallcross Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY, CORP.-30.03%49
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.23%25 648
EVOLUTION AB-23.04%22 144
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-26.65%19 797
SANDS CHINA LTD4.85%19 649
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-23.92%16 486