This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-lookingstatements.
Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events orotherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the10 occurrence of unanticipated events.
COMPANY PROFILE
ELYS Game Technology Corp (Trading Symbol: ELYS) is a B2B global gaming technology with B2C online and land-based gaming operations.
The Company has two operating segments from which it derives revenue. These segments are:
The operating of web-based as well as land-based leisure betting establishments situated throughout Italy and USA.
Provider of certified betting Platform software services to leisure betting establishments in the U.S. and 9 other countries
2022 Financials
$770mm
$53mm
$43mm
94%
6%
Total Turnover
Gross Gaming Revenue
Total Revenue
Total Revenue from Net
Total Revenue from
Gaming Revenues
Platform and Services
FOCAL POINT
1
2
3
4
Industry Tailwinds:
Potential Synergies:
Valuable Tech Stack:
Complimentary Offerings:
End-to-End Sportsbook business model in rapidly growing industry with clear line of sight to near-term expansion in consolidating market.
Ability to synchronize with multiple potential industry partners to bolster B2C opportunities at small business and resort level operators as well as digital giants.
High quality, cash generating sports betting supplier with in-house technology and trading services at a valuation below replacement cost.
Opportunity to expand into new gaming-adjacent products with small-scale retail and digital sports betting services within a strong and growing regulated jurisdiction.
RECENT
DEVELOPMENTS
Acquisition and launch of 100 Land-based rights in Italy
Development of Virtual Sports Product for Lottomatica in Italy
U.S. Infrastructure installation update
Launch of U.S. mobile platform
Rapid expansion of land-based clients in U.S.
Licensing update for US States and Canadian Provinces.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Elys Game Technology Corp. published this content on 14 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2023 01:46:28 UTC.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a business-to-business (B2B) global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries around the world, with business-to-consumer (B2C) online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. The Companyâs segments include Betting establishments, and Betting platform software and services. The Betting establishments segment operates Web-based as well as land-based leisure betting establishments situated throughout Italy. The Betting platform software and services segment provides certified betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments in the United States and about nine other countries. The Company offers its B2C gaming services in Italy through its subsidiary, Multigioco Srl (Multigioco). Multigioco operates under both retail and online interactive gaming licenses. The Companyâs leisure betting offerings, such as sports betting, and virtual sports betting are offered through both physical locations as well as online.