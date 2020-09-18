Elysee Development : grants 600,000 incentive Stock Options

Log in
09/18/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

ELYSEE grants 600,000 incentive Stock Options

______________________________________________________________________

Vancouver B.C. September 18, 2020 - Elysee Development Corp. (TSX.V: ELC) has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants on 600,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.42 per share for a period of up to five years from the date of grant.

About Elysee Development Corp.

Elysee Development Corp is a diversified investment and venture capital firm with a focus on the natural resource sector. For more information, please visit our web site at www.elyseedevelopment.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stuart Rogers

Guido Cloetens

President

Chairman and CEO

Elysee Development Corp.

info@elyseedevelopment.com

Tel: (778) 373-1562

Tel: (778) 985-8011

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-LookingStatements- This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Financials
Sales 2019 2,26 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net income 2019 1,68 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net cash 2019 12,2 M 9,23 M 9,23 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,68x
Yield 2019 7,80%
Capitalization 11,3 M 8,58 M 8,56 M
EV / Sales 2018 -2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,18x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Elysee Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Cloetens Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Wayne Rogers President & Director
Gordon Steblin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Burian Independent Director
Gaston Reymenants Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP.18.31%9
BLACKROCK, INC.11.74%83 624
UBS GROUP AG-8.79%43 976
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.35%31 501
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.4.61%28 932
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-3.47%24 696
