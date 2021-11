Emaar Malls : Delisting of Emaar Malls and Issuing New Shares in Emaar Properties to Shareholders of Emaar Malls after the end of the trading session today, Sunday 21st November 2021

21 November 2021

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Submitted Through Efsah System

Subject: Delisting of Emaar Malls PJSC and Issue of New Shares in Emaar Properties PJSC for Emaar Malls PJSC Shareholders

Dear Sir,

Emaar Malls PJSC would like to announce that the Securities & Commodities Authority approved the delisting of Emaar Malls PJSC, and for Emaar Properties PJSC to issue new shares to the shareholders of Emaar Malls PJSC as a result of the merger, and to allocate (0.51) new share in Emaar Properties PJSC' shares for every one (1) share in Emaar Malls PJSC (except the shares registered in the name of Emaar Properties PJSC). This will be activated after the end of the trading session today, Sunday 21st November 2021.

Yours sincerely,

_________________

Ahmad Thani Rashed Al Matrooshi Vice Chairman

CC: Securities and Commodities Authority