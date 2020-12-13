Log in
Dubai's Emaar appoints new chairman as founder takes managing director role

12/13/2020 | 12:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of EMAAR is seen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties has named Mohamed Alabbar, founder of the company and previously chairman of the board of directors, as managing director, and appointed Jamal Bin Theniyah as the new chairman.

The decision, communicated in a bourse filing, was taken to comply with regulations that prohibit combining the position of chairman of the board and any executive position, Emaar said.

The board also decided to elect Ahmed Jawa as vice-chairman.

Emaar Properties has halted new building work after a construction boom in recent years led to oversupply in the Gulf city, Alabbar said last week.

Dubai's real estate market, where supply has outstripped demand for much of the past decade, has come under additional pressure this year from the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMAAR DEVELOPMENT -0.35% 2.82 End-of-day quote.-28.06%
EMAAR MALLS 0.00% 1.88 End-of-day quote.2.73%
EMAAR PROPERTIES -0.28% 3.59 End-of-day quote.-10.70%
