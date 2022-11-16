Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Emaar Properties
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMAAR   AEE000301011

EMAAR PROPERTIES

(EMAAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-11-14
6.200 AED   -1.74%
03:29aEmaar Properties : Development records highest-ever property sales of AED 23.167 billion (US$ 6.307 billion) in the first nine months of 2022
PU
03:29aEmaar Properties : achieved group property sales of AED 26.9 billion (US$ 7.3 billion) in the first 9 months of 2022; EBITDA increased by 47%
PU
11/14Emaar Properties PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emaar Properties : Development records highest-ever property sales of AED 23.167 billion (US$ 6.307 billion) in the first nine months of 2022

11/16/2022 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to listings Emaar Development records highest-ever property sales of AED 23.167 billion (US$ 6.307 billion) in the first nine months of 2022

Nov 16, 2022

Share

• Property sales for Q3 2022 (July to September) have increased by 12% compared to Q3 2021.
• Emaar's sales backlog has increased to AED 37.186 billion (US$ 10.124 billion), to be recognised as revenue in the coming years.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates; November 14, 2022: Emaar Development PJSC (DFM: EMAARDEV), the UAE build-to-sell property development business, majority-owned by Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM: EMAAR), achieved its highest-ever property sales during the first nine months (January to September) of 2022, maintaining record-breaking momentum built in the first half of the year. Property sales for the first nine months of 2022 is increased by 11% to AED 23.167 billion (US$ 6.307 billion) compared to AED 20.943 billion (US$ 5.702 billion) in the first nine months of 2021 and property sales for Q3 2022 (July to September) increased by 12% to AED 7.951 billion (US$ 2.165 billion) compared to Q3 2021.

During the first nine months of 2022, Emaar Development successfully launched twenty projects in various master plans, such as Talia and Orania in The Valley, Elie Saab II and Bliss 2 in Arabian Ranches III, Rosewater, Lotus, Creek Palace, Orchid, Creek Crescent and Island Park in Dubai Creek Harbour, St. Regis in Downtown Dubai, Address The Bay and Beachgate by Address in Emaar Beachfront, Greenview 3 in Emaar South, Park Field, Lime Garden, Hills Park and Address Hillcrest in Dubai Hills Estate and Seagate in Rashid Yachts & Marina.

Performance Highlights

In the first nine months of 2022 (January to September), Emaar Development reported EBITDA in line with last year and achieved 19% growth in net profit compared to the first nine months of 2021.

Due to this exceptional performance, Emaar now has a robust sales backlog of AED 37.186 billion (US$ 10.124 billion), which will be recognised as revenue in the coming years.

"Following a record-breaking first half of 2022, we have maintained momentum and growth by delivering another excellent set of sales figures in Q3. Across the board in our portfolio of retail, hospitality and entertainment, we are seeing demand for the exceptional communities and amenities we deliver. Strategically, Emaar is attuned to the market and has a reputation for delivering developments of excellent standards which generates exceptional consumer confidence. This, aligned with a strong ongoing project launch list has enabled Emaar to maintain an upward trajectory for sales and growth," an Emaar spokesperson said.

Dubai continues to lead the way as a business hub for trade, financial services, logistics, travel and hospitality, with emerging sectors witnessing growth, such as technology, green energy, healthcare and education. The region attracts a community of skilled professionals, and investors continue to invest in the region's steadfast growth potential, reflective of Emaar's sales records for Q3 2022.

Delivery update

Emaar Development has delivered over 4,700 residential units during the first nine months of 2022 across prime locations, including Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai, Emaar Beachfront, Arabian Ranches and Emaar South. As of September 2022, Emaar has delivered more than 56,700 residential units, with over 26,200 residences currently under development in the UAE.

-ends-

Note to editors:

About Emaar Development PJSC:
Emaar Development is a developer of residential and commercial build-to-sell (BTS) assets in the UAE. The company is behind iconic freehold master-planned communities in Dubai, including Emirates Living, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate and Emaar South. It has delivered over 56,700 residential units since 2002. The company has a sales backlog of over AED 37.186 billion. It is a high cash flow generating business, highlighting the company's robust fundamentals with over 26,200 residential units under development to be delivered.

For more information, please visit https://properties.emaar.com/en/investor-relations/emaar-properties-pjsc/

For more information:
Hiba Eid
PR Manager
Email: hibaeid@sevenmedia.ae
Phone Number: +971 50 50 95306

Follow us:

Disclaimer

Emaar Properties PJSC published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:28:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMAAR PROPERTIES
03:29aEmaar Properties : Development records highest-ever property sales of AED 23.167 billion (..
PU
03:29aEmaar Properties : achieved group property sales of AED 26.9 billion (US$ 7.3 billion) in ..
PU
11/14Emaar Properties PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/14KFC's Middle East and North Africa franchisee sets price range for IPO
RE
11/02KFC's Middle East and North Africa franchisee plans dual listing in UAE, Saudi
RE
11/01KFC Middle East and North Africa franchisee plans dual listing in UAE, Saudi
RE
10/31Saudi Arabia approves dual listing of Pizza Hut, KFC franchisee
RE
10/05Raising Ownership Of Uae Company Sha : Rewards And Risks
AQ
08/21Gulf e-commerce company Noon to buy fashion venture Namshi - statement
RE
08/19Emaar Properties : Results of BOD meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMAAR PROPERTIES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 479 M 7 753 M 7 753 M
Net income 2022 6 921 M 1 884 M 1 884 M
Net Debt 2022 4 095 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,21x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 50 714 M 13 806 M 13 806 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart EMAAR PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Emaar Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMAAR PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,20 AED
Average target price 7,25 AED
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Jain Group Chief Executive Officer
Hesham Heikal Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed bin Ali Rashed Al-Abbar Chairman
Binoo Joseph Head-Technology
Dhiraj Chhabra Head-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMAAR PROPERTIES26.79%13 806
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.85%33 984
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.96%31 031
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.61%28 004
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.01%27 575
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.56%21 750