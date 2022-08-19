Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Emaar Properties
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMAAR   AEE000301011

EMAAR PROPERTIES

(EMAAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-08-17
5.910 AED   -2.15%
Emaar Properties : Results of BOD meeting

08/19/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 August 2022

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Submitted Through Efsah System

Subject: Board of Directors Meeting Results

Dear Mr. Hamed,

The Company would like to announce that its Board of Directors has in principle approved the sale of Namshi to Noon (subject to the approval of Noon Board of Directors). The planned divestment is with a related party to the Company noting the concerned board member did not participate or vote in the meeting. The price shall be a cash consideration of USD 335,200,000 noting that the price is within the range which has been defined by an independent valuer approved by the Securities & Commodities Authority. The above cash consideration is the equity value of Namshi which is equivalent to USD 350,000,000 of Enterprise Value of the company. This is adjusted for the debt at the company level and the normalized working capital required for the company. Emaar will receive the equity value as the cash consideration for the sale.

2022 سطسﻏأ 19

رﻗومﻟا

ﻲﻠﻋ دمﺤأ دﻤﺎﺤ /دیسﻟا

يذیﻔنتﻟا سیﺌرﻟا

ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ﻲﺒد قوﺴ

ةدحتمﻟا ﺔی�رﻌﻟا تارﺎﻤﻹا -ﻲﺒد

ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا حﺎﺻﻓإ مﺎظﻧ لﻼﺧ نﻣ مدﻘﻣ

ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ عﺎﻣﺗﺟا ﺞﺋﺎﺗﻧ :عوﺿوﻣﻟا

،دﻌﺑو ﺔﺑﯾط ﺔﯾﺣﺗ

ررﻗ ﺎﮭﺗرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ نﺄﺑ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا دوﺗ ﻰﻟإ ﻲﺷﻣﻧ ﺔﻛرﺷ ﻊﯾﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﺋدﺑﻣ لﻛﺷﺑ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا

.(نوﻧ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﺔطﯾرﺷ) نوﻧ ﺔﻛرﺷ ﺔﺣﻠﺻﻣﻟ مﺗﺗ ﺎﮭﻣﺎﻣﺗا ررﻘﻣﻟا ﻊﯾﺑﻟا ﺔﻘﻔﺻ ناو وﺿﻋ نﺄﺑ ةرﺎﺷﻹا ﻊﻣ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻗﻼﻋ تاذ فرط توﺻﯾّ وأ كرﺎﺷﯾ مﻟ ﻲﻧﻌﻣﻟا ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟﺈﺑ ﻊﯾﺑﻟا رﻌﺳ نﺄﺑ ًﺎﻣﻠﻋ ،عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻﺎﺑ ،يدﻘﻧ لﺑﺎﻘﻣﻛ ﻲﻛﯾرﻣأ رﻻود 335,200,000 نﻣ هدﯾدﺣﺗ مﺗ يذﻟا قﺎطﻧﻟا نﻣﺿ رﻌﺳﻟا اذھ ﻊﻘﯾو قاروﻷا ﺔﺋﯾھ لﺑﻗ نﻣ دﻣﺗﻌﻣ لﻘﺗﺳﻣ مﯾﻘّﻣ لﺑﻗ هﻼﻋأ روﻛذﻣﻟا يدﻘﻧﻟا لﺑﺎﻘﻣﻟا لﺛﻣﯾ .ﻊﻠﺳﻟاو ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا سأرو ﺎﮭﻧوﯾد مﺳﺣ دﻌﺑ ﻲﺷﻣﻧ صﺻﺣ ﺔﻣﯾﻗ ةﺄﺷﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﻣﯾﻗ نﻣ بوﻠطﻣﻟا يدﺎﯾﺗﻋﻹا ﻲﻠﯾﻐﺷﺗﻟا

.ﻲـﻛـﯾرﻣأ رﻻود 350,000,000 ﻎـﻠﺑﺗ ﻲـﺗﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ رﺎﻣﻋا ﺔﻛرﺷ لﺻﺣﺗ فوﺳ ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ءﺎﻧﺑوً

.يدﻘﻧ لﺑﺎﻘﻣﻛ ﻊﯾﺑﻟا رﻌﺳ ﺔﻣﯾﻗ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟا

Page 1 of 2

Detailed information will be disclosed once the approvals of Noon Board is received formally.

Yours sincerely,

_________________

Ahmad Thani Al Matrooshi

ﺔﺻﺎﺧﻟا تﺎﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا ﺔﻓﺎﻛ نﻋ حﺎﺻﻓﻹا مﺗﯾﺳو سﻠﺟﻣ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ لوﺻﺣﻟا درﺟﻣﺑ ﺔﻘﻔﺻﻟﺎﺑ

.ﺔﯾﻣﺳرﻟا نوﻧ ﺔﻛرﺷ ةرادإ

،مارﺗﺣﻹاو رﻛﺷﻟا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لوﺑﻘﺑ اوﻠﺿﻔﺗو

_______________

ﻲﺷورطﻣﻟا ﻲﻧﺎﺛ دﻣﺣأ

CC: Securities and Commodities Authority

ﻊﻠﺳﻟاو ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا قاروﻷا ﺔﺋﯾھ :ﻰﻟإ ﺔﺧﺳﻧ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Emaar Properties PJSC published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
