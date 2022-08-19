Emaar Properties : Results of BOD meeting

19 August 2022

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Submitted Through Efsah System

Subject: Board of Directors Meeting Results

Dear Mr. Hamed,

The Company would like to announce that its Board of Directors has in principle approved the sale of Namshi to Noon (subject to the approval of Noon Board of Directors). The planned divestment is with a related party to the Company noting the concerned board member did not participate or vote in the meeting. The price shall be a cash consideration of USD 335,200,000 noting that the price is within the range which has been defined by an independent valuer approved by the Securities & Commodities Authority. The above cash consideration is the equity value of Namshi which is equivalent to USD 350,000,000 of Enterprise Value of the company. This is adjusted for the debt at the company level and the normalized working capital required for the company. Emaar will receive the equity value as the cash consideration for the sale.