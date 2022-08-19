Emaar Properties : Results of BOD meeting

19 August 2022
Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali
Chief Executive Officer
Dubai Financial Market
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Submitted Through Efsah System
Subject: Board of Directors Meeting Results
Dear Mr. Hamed,
The Company would like to announce that its Board of Directors has in principle approved the sale of Namshi to Noon (subject to the approval of Noon Board of Directors). The planned divestment is with a related party to the Company noting the concerned board member did not participate or vote in the meeting. The price shall be a cash consideration of USD 335,200,000 noting that the price is within the range which has been defined by an independent valuer approved by the Securities & Commodities Authority. The above cash consideration is the equity value of Namshi which is equivalent to USD 350,000,000 of Enterprise Value of the company. This is adjusted for the debt at the company level and the normalized working capital required for the company. Emaar will receive the equity value as the cash consideration for the sale.
2022 سطسﻏأ 19
رﻗومﻟا
ﻲﻠﻋ دمﺤأ دﻤﺎﺤ /دیسﻟا
يذیﻔنتﻟا سیﺌرﻟا
ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ﻲﺒد قوﺴ
ةدحتمﻟا ﺔی�رﻌﻟا تارﺎﻤﻹا -ﻲﺒد
ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا حﺎﺻﻓإ مﺎظﻧ لﻼﺧ نﻣ مدﻘﻣ
ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ عﺎﻣﺗﺟا ﺞﺋﺎﺗﻧ :عوﺿوﻣﻟا
،دﻌﺑو ﺔﺑﯾط ﺔﯾﺣﺗ
ررﻗ ﺎﮭﺗرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ نﺄﺑ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا دوﺗ ﻰﻟإ ﻲﺷﻣﻧ ﺔﻛرﺷ ﻊﯾﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﺋدﺑﻣ لﻛﺷﺑ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا
.(نوﻧ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﺔطﯾرﺷ) نوﻧ ﺔﻛرﺷ ﺔﺣﻠﺻﻣﻟ مﺗﺗ ﺎﮭﻣﺎﻣﺗا ررﻘﻣﻟا ﻊﯾﺑﻟا ﺔﻘﻔﺻ ناو وﺿﻋ نﺄﺑ ةرﺎﺷﻹا ﻊﻣ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻗﻼﻋ تاذ فرط توﺻﯾّ وأ كرﺎﺷﯾ مﻟ ﻲﻧﻌﻣﻟا ةرادﻹا سﻠﺟﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟﺈﺑ ﻊﯾﺑﻟا رﻌﺳ نﺄﺑ ًﺎﻣﻠﻋ ،عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻻﺎﺑ ،يدﻘﻧ لﺑﺎﻘﻣﻛ ﻲﻛﯾرﻣأ رﻻود 335,200,000 نﻣ هدﯾدﺣﺗ مﺗ يذﻟا قﺎطﻧﻟا نﻣﺿ رﻌﺳﻟا اذھ ﻊﻘﯾو قاروﻷا ﺔﺋﯾھ لﺑﻗ نﻣ دﻣﺗﻌﻣ لﻘﺗﺳﻣ مﯾﻘّﻣ لﺑﻗ هﻼﻋأ روﻛذﻣﻟا يدﻘﻧﻟا لﺑﺎﻘﻣﻟا لﺛﻣﯾ .ﻊﻠﺳﻟاو ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا سأرو ﺎﮭﻧوﯾد مﺳﺣ دﻌﺑ ﻲﺷﻣﻧ صﺻﺣ ﺔﻣﯾﻗ ةﺄﺷﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﻣﯾﻗ نﻣ بوﻠطﻣﻟا يدﺎﯾﺗﻋﻹا ﻲﻠﯾﻐﺷﺗﻟا
.ﻲـﻛـﯾرﻣأ رﻻود 350,000,000 ﻎـﻠﺑﺗ ﻲـﺗﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ رﺎﻣﻋا ﺔﻛرﺷ لﺻﺣﺗ فوﺳ ﮫﯾﻠﻋ ءﺎﻧﺑوً
.يدﻘﻧ لﺑﺎﻘﻣﻛ ﻊﯾﺑﻟا رﻌﺳ ﺔﻣﯾﻗ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟا
