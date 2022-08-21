Log in
    EMAAR   AEE000301011

EMAAR PROPERTIES

(EMAAR)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-08-17
5.910 AED   -2.15%
Gulf e-commerce company Noon to buy fashion venture Namshi - statement

08/21/2022 | 02:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dubai's Emaar Properties on a building under construction in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Saturday it is selling fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce company backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabian sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Emaar said in a bourse filing its board has in principle approved the sale, which values Namshi at $335.2 million, as a divestment to a related party.

Emaar was founded by Mohamed Alabbar and is the company's managing director.

Emaar is known for building the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, and other iconic parts of Dubai. It bought Namshi for a total of $281 million after first acquiring a 51% stake in 2017 before buying the remaining 49% in 2019.

Emaar said the price was within the range which was defined by an independent valuer approved by the United Arab Emirates' market regulator, the Securities and Commodities Authority.

Reuters reported in August 2021 the developer was considering options to sell Namshi.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMAAR PROPERTIES -2.15% 5.91 End-of-day quote.20.86%
VALUER HOLDING A/S 0.00% 1.6 Delayed Quote.-33.19%
Financials
Sales 2022 27 203 M 7 406 M 7 406 M
Net income 2022 5 622 M 1 531 M 1 531 M
Net Debt 2022 12 218 M 3 326 M 3 326 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 48 342 M 13 162 M 13 162 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart EMAAR PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Emaar Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMAAR PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,91 AED
Average target price 6,82 AED
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Jain Group Chief Executive Officer
Hesham Heikal Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed bin Ali Rashed Al-Abbar Chairman
Binoo Joseph Head-Technology
Dhiraj Chhabra Head-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMAAR PROPERTIES20.86%13 162
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.43%35 436
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.55%29 514
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.55%27 855
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.26%27 619
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.38%25 109