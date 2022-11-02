KFC Middle East and North Africa franchisee plans dual listing in UAE, Saudi

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Americana Restaurants, the
Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants
KFC and Pizza Hut, said it planned to launch an initial public
offering (IPO), followed by a dual listing in the United Arab
Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Adeptio Investments, an investment vehicle jointly-held by
Dubai businessman and founder of Emaar Properties
Mohammed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is
offering about 2.53 billion existing ordinary shares,
representing 30% of the company, Americana said in a regulatory
filing.
The IPO would start from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 for retail
investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and Nov. 14 to Nov. 22
for institutional investors in both the countries.
Following its public share-sale, it expects to list on the
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Saudi Exchange on or
around Dec. 6, it said.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)