    EMAAR   AEE000301011

EMAAR PROPERTIES

(EMAAR)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-10-31
5.970 AED   -1.49%
12:49aKFC Middle East and North Africa franchisee plans dual listing in UAE, Saudi
RE
KFC Middle East and North Africa franchisee plans dual listing in UAE, Saudi

11/02/2022 | 12:49am EDT
DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Americana Restaurants, the Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut, said it planned to launch an initial public offering (IPO), followed by a dual listing in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Adeptio Investments, an investment vehicle jointly-held by Dubai businessman and founder of Emaar Properties Mohammed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is offering about 2.53 billion existing ordinary shares, representing 30% of the company, Americana said in a regulatory filing.

The IPO would start from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and Nov. 14 to Nov. 22 for institutional investors in both the countries.

Following its public share-sale, it expects to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Saudi Exchange on or around Dec. 6, it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.53% 417.38 Real-time Quote.-24.19%
EMAAR PROPERTIES -1.49% 5.97 End-of-day quote.22.09%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.09% 3.631 Delayed Quote.-13.05%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.31% 136.54 Real-time Quote.-23.98%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 479 M 7 753 M 7 753 M
Net income 2022 6 921 M 1 884 M 1 884 M
Net Debt 2022 4 095 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,94x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 48 833 M 13 294 M 13 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
Amit Jain Group Chief Executive Officer
Hesham Heikal Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed bin Ali Rashed Al-Abbar Chairman
Binoo Joseph Head-Technology
Dhiraj Chhabra Head-Sales & Operations
