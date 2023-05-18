Advanced search
    EMAN   US29076N2062

EMAGIN CORPORATION

(EMAN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:39:19 2023-05-18 am EDT
2.005 USD   +0.25%
10:10aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against eMagin Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
10:01aShareholder Alert : Ademi LLP investigates whether eMagin Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Samsung Display
PR
05/17Alert : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of eMagin Corporation
PR
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against eMagin Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/18/2023 | 10:10am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in eMagin Corporation (“eMagin” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: EMAN) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management in connection with the Company’s definitive merger agreement with Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (“Samsung Display”).

The investigation focuses on determining if the eMagin board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process prior to the agreement, and whether Samsung Display is underpaying for the Company.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29,7 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -19,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 92,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew George Sculley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Koch Controller
Jill J. Wittels Chairman
Amalkumar P. Ghosh Chief Operating Officer
Paul C. Cronson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMAGIN CORPORATION135.29%166
NVIDIA CORPORATION106.50%746 341
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.72%436 887
BROADCOM INC.17.59%274 115
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.60.18%167 075
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.07%150 071
