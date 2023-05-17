Advanced search
    EMAN   US29076N2062

EMAGIN CORPORATION

(EMAN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47:33 2023-05-17 am EDT
2.030 USD   +7.41%
Samsung to Buy eMagin for About $218 Million
DJ
EMagin Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement With Samsung Display
AQ
Transcript : EMagin Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
Samsung to Buy eMagin for About $218 Million

05/17/2023 | 09:27am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


OLED microdisplay maker eMagin Corp. said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired by a unit of South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics in a deal valued at about $218 million.

Under the agreement, Samsung would pay $2.08 a share in cash for eMagin, a roughly 10% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $1.89 for the Hopewell Junction, N.Y., company.

The deal is slated to close in the second half of the year.

Trading in shares of eMagin was halted premarket on Wednesday.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 0926ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EMAGIN CORPORATION 8.47% 2.06 Delayed Quote.122.35%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.40% 65400 End-of-day quote.18.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29,7 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart EMAGIN CORPORATION
eMagin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EMAGIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,89 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew George Sculley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Koch Controller
Jill J. Wittels Chairman
Amalkumar P. Ghosh Chief Operating Officer
Paul C. Cronson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMAGIN CORPORATION122.35%156
NVIDIA CORPORATION99.90%722 475
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.60%424 551
BROADCOM INC.14.72%267 432
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.56.68%163 420
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.11%148 292
