EMAGIN CORPORATION

(EMAN)
eMagin : Expanding New York Manufacturing Facility to Support Growth

01/01/2021 | 03:06am EST
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that the Company has signed a new ten year lease expanding their current footprint by 25% to approximately 63,000 square feet. Additionally, eMagin will have two five-year options to extend the lease as part of this agreement.

'We are encouraged by the recognition we have received for our technology and are excited to begin the upgrade of our equipment and facilities. As a result, we are securing more space in our Hopewell Junction facility in advance of the arrival of the new equipment under our $5.5 million IBAS grant and $33.6 million award from the Department of Defense for enhanced U.S. domestic capability for high resolution, high brightness OLED microdisplays. We will begin the buildout of the space in the first quarter of 2021, increasing our existing clean room by approximately 50% which will house a production tool for our high brightness Direct Patterning Technology process. As part of this effort and to support our improved manufacturing processes, we expect to hire additional production and engineering personnel beginning in 2021,' said CEO Andrew Sculley.

Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro said, 'We are grateful to have a leading tech company like eMagin in our County. Dutchess has a long and rich history of high-tech research and development, and manufacturing companies producing products that advance and protect the World. We look forward to working with eMagin to help train their new and existing workforce in Dutchess County.'

About eMagin

The leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPdTM) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

Contact:

eMagin Corporation
Mark A. Koch, Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7951
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.////

Affinity Growth Advisors
Betsy Brod
212-661-2231
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.////

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,40 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart EMAGIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
eMagin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMAGIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 $
Last Close Price 1,65 $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew George Sculley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill J. Wittels Chairman
Amalkumar P. Ghosh Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Koch Chief Financial Officer
Paul C. Cronson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMAGIN CORPORATION379.93%111
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED60.12%484 258
NVIDIA CORPORATION121.93%325 489
INTEL CORPORATION-16.76%199 778
BROADCOM INC.38.55%176 851
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED72.66%169 593
