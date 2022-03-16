Emak S p A : BoD approves 2021 results and dividend proposal

The Board of Directors approves the draft Company Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2021

Dividend proposal of € 0.075 per share, an increase of 66.7%

Consolidated results

Revenues from sales: € 588.3 million compared to € 469.8 million in 2020, an increase of 25.2%

EBITDA adjusted (*): € 77.4 million compared to € 56.3 million in 2020, an increase of 37.6%

EBIT: € 52.9 million compared to € 32.9 million in 2020, an increase of 60.6%

Consolidated net profit: € 33.1 million compared to € 19.6 million in 2020, an increase of 68.8%

Net negative financial position: € 144.3 million compared to € 126.5 million at 31 December 2020. Excluding IFRS 16 effect the figure would have been € 105.3 million compared to € 97.7 million.

During the same meeting the Board of Directors has: