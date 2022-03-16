Log in
    EM   IT0001237053

EMAK S.P.A.

(EM)
Emak S p A : BoD approves 2021 results and dividend proposal

03/16/2022 | 09:38am EDT
The Board of Directors approves the draft Company Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2021

Dividend proposal of € 0.075 per share, an increase of 66.7%

Consolidated results

Revenues from sales: € 588.3 million compared to € 469.8 million in 2020, an increase of 25.2%

EBITDA adjusted (*): € 77.4 million compared to € 56.3 million in 2020, an increase of 37.6%

EBIT: € 52.9 million compared to € 32.9 million in 2020, an increase of 60.6%

Consolidated net profit: € 33.1 million compared to € 19.6 million in 2020, an increase of 68.8%

Net negative financial position: € 144.3 million compared to € 126.5 million at 31 December 2020. Excluding IFRS 16 effect the figure would have been € 105.3 million compared to € 97.7 million.

Dividend proposal: € 0.075 per share, compared to € 0.045 last year, an increase of 66.7%

During the same meeting the Board of Directors has:

  • Approved the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and Report on the policy regarding Remuneration and Fees paid
  • Convened the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
  • Approved the reports and related deliberative proposals for the Shareholders' Meeting
  • Approved the non‐financial Report as at December 31, 2021 pursuant to Legislative Decree n. 254/2016

Disclaimer

Emak S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
