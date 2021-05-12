Emak S p A : BoD approves Q1 21 results

Board of Directors of Emak S.p.A.

Approved consolidated results for the first quarter: all indicators showed a strong improvement compared to the first quarter of 2020, revenues up by 38.1%

Revenues from sales: € 162.9 million compared to € 118million in the first quarter 2020.

EBITDA adjusted (*): € 26.4 million compared to € 14million in the first quarter 2020.

EBIT: € 21.2 million compared to € 8.4million in the first quarter 2020.

Consolidated net income:€ 15.3 million compared to € 3.8 million in the first quarter 2020.

Net negative financial position: € 148.4 million compared to € 180.7 million at 31 March 2020 and € 126.5 million at 31 December 2020.