Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Emak S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EM   IT0001237053

EMAK S.P.A.

(EM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emak S p A : BoD approves Q1 21 results

05/12/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of Directors of Emak S.p.A.

Approved consolidated results for the first quarter: all indicators showed a strong improvement compared to the first quarter of 2020, revenues up by 38.1%

Revenues from sales: € 162.9 million compared to € 118million in the first quarter 2020.

EBITDA adjusted (*): € 26.4 million compared to € 14million in the first quarter 2020.

EBIT: € 21.2 million compared to € 8.4million in the first quarter 2020.

Consolidated net income:€ 15.3 million compared to € 3.8 million in the first quarter 2020.

Net negative financial position: € 148.4 million compared to € 180.7 million at 31 March 2020 and € 126.5 million at 31 December 2020.

Disclaimer

Emak S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 20:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EMAK S.P.A.
04:50pEMAK S P A  : BoD approves Q1 21 results
PU
2020EMAK S P A  : The Board of Directors approves results at 30 September 2020
PU
2020EMAK S P A  : Exercised in advance the option to acquire an additional 58% stake
PU
2020EMAK S P A  : Exercise of Lavorwash option and update of Q3 sales
PU
2020EMAK S P A  : Il Consiglio di Amministrazione approva i dati del primo semestre ..
PU
2020EMAK S P A  : The Board of Directors approves the results for the first semester..
PU
2020EMAK S P A  : Sales in the second quarter grew strongly compared to the same per..
PU
2020EMAK S P A  : Exercised Put option on 30% of the participation Cifarelli
PU
2020EMAK S P A  : BoD approves 1Q 20 results and Put option Cifarelli
PU
2019EMAK SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 489 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2021 21,0 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net Debt 2021 117 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 247 M 298 M 298 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 136
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart EMAK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Emak S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMAK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,85 €
Last Close Price 1,37 €
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fausto Bellamico Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Aimone Burani Vice Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Alessandra Lanza Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimo Livatino Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Iotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMAK S.P.A.24.77%273
DEERE & COMPANY45.47%120 110
THE TORO COMPANY19.77%12 225
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG19.08%5 477
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.14.57%2 379
ESCORTS LIMITED-6.70%2 111