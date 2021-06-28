Log in
    EM   IT0001237053

EMAK S.P.A.

(EM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 06/28 11:35:26 am
1.722 EUR   -1.26%
Emak S p A : Comet S.p.A. acquisres Poli S.r.l.

06/28/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Comet S.p.A. acquires Poli S.r.l.

and further strengthens its positioning in the cleaning sector

Bagnolo in Piano (RE), 28 June 2021- Emak S.p.A. (MTA, STAR) announces that its subsidiary Comet S.p.A. has signed a binding agreement for the purchase of control of Poli S.r.l., a company based in Colorno (PR), active in the production and marketing of motorsweepers.

Disclaimer

Emak S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:47:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 540 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2021 28,3 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net Debt 2021 116 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 282 M 336 M 336 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 171
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart EMAK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Emak S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMAK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,72 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto Bellamico Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Aimone Burani Vice Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Alessandra Lanza Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimo Livatino Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Iotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMAK S.P.A.58.83%341
DEERE & COMPANY30.08%109 177
THE TORO COMPANY15.00%11 677
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG17.31%5 305
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.8.33%2 308
ESCORTS LIMITED-6.18%2 101