Emak S p A : Comet S.p.A. acquisres Poli S.r.l.

Comet S.p.A. acquires Poli S.r.l.
and further strengthens its positioning in the cleaning sector
Bagnolo in Piano (RE), 28 June 2021- Emak S.p.A. (MTA, STAR) announces that its subsidiary Comet S.p.A. has signed a binding agreement for the purchase of control of Poli S.r.l., a company based in Colorno (PR), active in the production and marketing of motorsweepers.
