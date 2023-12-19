(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Immsi advances 6.7 percent, with new price at EUR0.58 per share. There is high trading volume on the stock, which is close to 1.4 million pieces changed hands, compared to the three-month daily average of 410,000.

----------

Emak advances 5.6 percent to EUR1.03. Volume also flies above ordinary targets on this stock, marking 213.00 compared to the three-month daily average of just under 64,000.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Netweek is giving up 3.6 percent, priced at EUR0.12, after a 2.9 percent gain in the previous session.

----------

SIT retreats 3.2%, giving way after three sessions closed with bullish candle.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

