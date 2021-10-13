Emakina : announces a voluntary and conditional public takeover bid by EPAM

JOINT PRESS RELEASE OF EMAKINA GROUP SA ("EMAKINA") AND EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. ("EPAM")

Press release

Inside and regulated information - Free translation of the official French version

EPAM LAUNCHES A VOLUNTARY AND CONDITIONAL PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID ON EMAKINA AT EUR 29.66 PER SHARE WITH A VIEW TO DELIST

Brussels, Belgium, and Newton, PA, USA, 13 October 2021 - Emakina and EPAM Systems, Inc. announce that the voluntary and conditional public takeover bid is being launched by EPAM on all the 3,893,353 shares issued by Emakina at an offer price of EUR 29.66 per share.

The acceptance period will start on 15 October 2021 and end on 29 October 2021 at 4 pm CET. The results of the bid will be announced on or around 3 November 2021. The offer price will be made payable on 3 November 2021.

The prospectus (including the response memorandum and the acceptance form) is available on the following websites: www.bnpparibasfortis.be/sparenenbeleggenand www.bnpparibasfortis.be/epargneretplacerand on the websites of Emakina (www.emakina.group/) and EPAM (www.epam.com/) and can be obtained in hard copy, free of charge, at the registered office of Emakina or by sending a request by e-mail to fds@emakina.com. The prospectus has been approved by the FSMA in English and translated in Dutch and French.

The bid is subject to the following conditions precedent: (a) at least 95% of all shares issued by Emakina shall have been tendered, and (b) the non-occurrence, at any time, prior to the date of publication of the results of the initial acceptance period of the Offer, of any fact, event, circumstances or omission, which, individually or in conjunction with other fact, event, circumstances or omission, adversely affects or could reasonably be expected to adversely affect, the consolidated EBIT of Emakina by more than EUR 1,5 million. EPAM reserves the right to waive the conditions.

If the required conditions are met, EPAM has the intention to launch a simplified squeeze-out public takeover bid.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute and shall not be considered as constituting, an offer to the public to acquire, sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to sell, buy or subscribe, the shares of Emakina, in any jurisdiction. The offer will only be made on the basis of the prospectus that has been approved by the FSMA. No steps will be taken to enable a public takeover bid in any jurisdiction other than in Belgium.

Neither this press release nor any other information relating to the matters contained herein may be distributed in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws and regulations of such jurisdiction. Emakina, EPAM and their affiliated persons explicitly decline any liability for any failure of any person to comply with these restrictions.

1