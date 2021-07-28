Emakina : partners with Antavo, the next-gen loyalty management platform

28 July 2021

Brussels, London - Full-service digital agency group Emakina (Euronext - ALEMK) has announced a new technology partnership with Antavo - the next-generation loyalty management platform. The alliance will focus on delivering loyalty technology to brands, retailers and shopping malls in Europe, the Middle-East and North America. As the very core mission of Emakina is to understand and delight customers around the world - a partnership with a global, headless technology provider focusing on fostering brand love and loyalty was a natural progression for the group.

'After the massive drop in footfall caused by the pandemic, rewarding and strengthening relationships with consumers couldn't be more important than now. Loyalty really is at the forefront of today's digital era - so I am pleased that we can bring Antavo's agile loyalty products to our clients. I am a true believer in their ability to help us strengthen the digital experiences we create for our customers.', Head of Partnerships at Emakina Group

As today's shoppers' expectations are constantly on the rise, they crave novel experiences more than anything else. Loyalty programs are a great tool to create long-lasting engagement and increase the customer lifetime value for three reasons:

Transactional and non-transactional engagements ensure there's always a reason to come back; Tiers, experiential rewards and gamification provide strong incentives; VIP clubs and members-only events help create a community.

Shopping mall loyalty programs put a new spin on the traditional coalition model, offering new business cases for both malls and tenants where they can work together to increase footfall, promote store discovery and grow dwell-time, as visitors can earn and burn points with every shop. Running a sophisticated coalition loyalty program with the right technology can even create a peaceful coexistence for tenants brands who already have their own loyalty program. Antavo provides a touchless solution capable of achieving any of these.

'As a best-in-class technology provider, it's important for us to partner with companies that offer exceptional solutions and have the same customer-first mindset like us. Emakina not only excels in these areas, but also distinguishes itself through its journey-driven and innovative approach. While working with them, their experienced consultancy, delivery and customer success teams demonstrated agility, hands-on management and a goal-oriented attitude.', CSO and Co-Founder at Antavo

Antavo is a pure-play loyalty technology provider that builds comprehensive loyalty programs to foster brand love and change customer behaviour for brands, retailers, and shopping malls. With a scalable and holistic loyalty logic, Antavo supercharges the marketing strategy of omni-channel and e-commerce companies, and delivers a next-level shopping experience. Antavo was listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Loyalty Management and was included in Forrester's Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing Q4 2020 report. Antavo is a global company with clients like BMW, Lagardere, Benetton Group, Jimmy Jazz, Telarus, Luisaviaroma, the N Brown Group and BrewDog.

