Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Emami Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531162   INE548C01032

EMAMI LIMITED

(531162)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-03
478 INR   -2.80%
02:19pEMAMI : Closure of trading window
PU
02/21EMAMI : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
02/15Emami Forms New Step-Down Subsidiary in Dubai
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emami : Closure of trading window

03/06/2022 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5th March, 2022

The Manager - Listing

The Manager - Listing

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G. Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: EMAMILTD

Scrip Code: 531162

Dear Sir/Madam ,

Re: Notice for Trading Window Closure

Pursuant to the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please note that the "Trading Window" (i.e. period to deal in the Company's shares) shall remain closed from Saturday, 5th March, 2022 to Monday, 7th March 2022 (both days inclusive).

This closure of the Trading Window is occasioned because of execution of agreement by the Company for strategic investment in equity shares of TruNative F & B Pvt. Ltd. ( a nutrition Company dedicated towards empowering health and fitness enthusiasts with affordable and healthy food & beverage options) equivalent to 19% of share capital of the said company on fully diluted basis.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Emami Limited,

Ashok Purohit

Assistant Company Secretary

regd. office: 687 anandapur e. m. bypass kolkata 700107 India

phone: 91 33 6613 6264 tele fax: 91 33 6613 6600 e-mail:contact@emamigroup.com website: www.emamiltd.in CIN: L63993WB1983PLC036030

Disclaimer

Emami Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 19:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMAMI LIMITED
02:19pEMAMI : Closure of trading window
PU
02/21EMAMI : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
02/15Emami Forms New Step-Down Subsidiary in Dubai
MT
02/10EMAMI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/04Emami Rejigs Top Management
MT
02/03Emami Ltd Restructures Its Board, Effective April 1, 2022
CI
02/03Emami Limited announces an Equity Buyback for INR 1,620 million worth of its shares.
CI
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Emami Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/03Emami Limited Announces Declaration of Second Interim Dividend
CI
02/03Emami Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Dece..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 984 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2022 5 683 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net cash 2022 5 958 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 212 B 2 772 M 2 772 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 133
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart EMAMI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Emami Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMAMI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 478,00 INR
Average target price 631,95 INR
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sushil Kumar Goenka Managing Director & Executive Director
Naresh H. Bhansali CFO & CEO-Finance, Strategy & Business Development
Radhe Shyam Agarwal Executive Chairman
Mohan Rajabhau Panchabhai Chief Operating Officer-Operations & Purchase
A. K. Joshi Secretary, VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMAMI LIMITED-8.01%2 772
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.16%371 881
UNILEVER PLC-13.56%115 229
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-22.83%102 467
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.35%65 020
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-14.40%62 045