Emami : Closure of trading window

5th March, 2022 The Manager - Listing The Manager - Listing The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G. Block Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code: EMAMILTD Scrip Code: 531162

Dear Sir/Madam ,

Re: Notice for Trading Window Closure

Pursuant to the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please note that the "Trading Window" (i.e. period to deal in the Company's shares) shall remain closed from Saturday, 5th March, 2022 to Monday, 7th March 2022 (both days inclusive).

This closure of the Trading Window is occasioned because of execution of agreement by the Company for strategic investment in equity shares of TruNative F & B Pvt. Ltd. ( a nutrition Company dedicated towards empowering health and fitness enthusiasts with affordable and healthy food & beverage options) equivalent to 19% of share capital of the said company on fully diluted basis.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Emami Limited,

Ashok Purohit

Assistant Company Secretary

regd. office: 687 anandapur e. m. bypass kolkata 700107 India

phone: 91 33 6613 6264 tele fax: 91 33 6613 6600 e-mail:contact@emamigroup.com website: www.emamiltd.in CIN: L63993WB1983PLC036030