Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Emami Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531162   INE548C01032

EMAMI LIMITED

(531162)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/18
502.05 INR   +0.77%
02/15Emami Forms New Step-Down Subsidiary in Dubai
MT
02/10EMAMI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/04Emami Rejigs Top Management
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emami : Daily Buy Back of securities

02/21/2022 | 09:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 21, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited

The Manager - Corporate Compliance

25th Floor, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Mumbai-400 001

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East)

Scrip Code: 531162

Mumbai- 400 051

NSE Symbol: EMAMILTD

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re.: Buy-back of equity shares of Re. 1/- each of Emami Limited ("Company") in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 ("Buy-back Regulations") through open market using the Stock Exchanges Mechanism ("Buy-back").

This has reference to the captioned Buy-back, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to Regulation

18 of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought back on February 21, 2022:

Name of the Broker

Number of equity shares bought

Total shares

Average Price of

back on February 21, 2022

bought back

acquisition (Rs.)

BSE

NSE

(excluding

transaction cost)

IIFL

Securities

Limited

Demat

7,749

66,000

73,749

498.32

Total (A)

7,749

66,000

73,749

498.32

Cumulative equity shares bought as on Yesterday (B)

4,18,251

Less : Quantity Closed Out Today (C)

Nil

Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)

Nil

Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E)

Nil

Total equity shares bought back as on February 21, 2022 (A) + (B) - (E)

4,92,000

We shall be happy to furnish any further details as required by you.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Emami Limited,

Ashok Purohit

Assistant Company Secretary

regd. office: 687 anandapur e. m. bypass kolkata 700107 India

phone: 91 33 6613 6264 tele fax: 91 33 6613 6600 e-mail:contact@emamigroup.com website: www.emamiltd.in CIN: L63993WB1983PLC036030

Disclaimer

Emami Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 14:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMAMI LIMITED
02/15Emami Forms New Step-Down Subsidiary in Dubai
MT
02/10EMAMI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/04Emami Rejigs Top Management
MT
02/03Emami Ltd Restructures Its Board, Effective April 1, 2022
CI
02/03Emami Limited announces an Equity Buyback for INR 1,620 million worth of its shares.
CI
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Emami Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/03Emami Limited Announces Declaration of Second Interim Dividend
CI
02/03Emami Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Dece..
CI
02/03Emami Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021CARE Improves Rating on Emami Realty's Long-Term Financing to BBB; Outlook Stable
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 952 M 428 M 428 M
Net income 2022 5 683 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net cash 2022 5 709 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 221 B 2 955 M 2 955 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
EV / Sales 2023 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 133
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart EMAMI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Emami Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMAMI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 502,05 INR
Average target price 631,95 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sushil Kumar Goenka Managing Director & Executive Director
Naresh H. Bhansali CFO & CEO-Finance, Strategy & Business Development
Radhe Shyam Agarwal Executive Chairman
Mohan Rajabhau Panchabhai Chief Operating Officer-Operations & Purchase
A. K. Joshi Secretary, VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMAMI LIMITED-3.38%2 988
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.25%383 291
UNILEVER PLC-2.23%134 205
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-18.16%108 672
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.02%72 765
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.78%66 861