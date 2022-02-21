Emami : Daily Buy Back of securities

February 21, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited The Manager - Corporate Compliance 25th Floor, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Mumbai-400 001 Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Scrip Code: 531162 Mumbai- 400 051 NSE Symbol: EMAMILTD Dear Sir / Madam,

Re.: Buy-back of equity shares of Re. 1/- each of Emami Limited ("Company") in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 ("Buy-back Regulations") through open market using the Stock Exchanges Mechanism ("Buy-back").

This has reference to the captioned Buy-back, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to Regulation

18 of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought back on February 21, 2022:

Name of the Broker Number of equity shares bought Total shares Average Price of back on February 21, 2022 bought back acquisition (Rs.) BSE NSE (excluding transaction cost) IIFL Securities Limited Demat 7,749 66,000 73,749 498.32 Total (A) 7,749 66,000 73,749 498.32 Cumulative equity shares bought as on Yesterday (B) 4,18,251 Less : Quantity Closed Out Today (C) Nil Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D) Nil Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E) Nil Total equity shares bought back as on February 21, 2022 (A) + (B) - (E) 4,92,000

We shall be happy to furnish any further details as required by you.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Emami Limited,

Ashok Purohit

Assistant Company Secretary

