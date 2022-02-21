Emami : Daily Buy Back of securities

Re.: Buy-back of equity shares of Re. 1/- each of Emami Limited ("Company") in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 ("Buy-back Regulations") through open market using the Stock Exchanges Mechanism ("Buy-back").
This has reference to the captioned Buy-back, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to Regulation
18 of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought back on February 21, 2022:
Name of the Broker
Number of equity shares bought
Total shares
Average Price of
back on February 21, 2022
bought back
acquisition (Rs.)
BSE
NSE
(excluding
transaction cost)
IIFL
Securities
Limited
Demat
7,749
66,000
73,749
498.32
Total (A)
7,749
66,000
73,749
498.32
Cumulative equity shares bought as on Yesterday (B)
4,18,251
Less : Quantity Closed Out Today (C)
Nil
Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)
Nil
Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E)
Nil
Total equity shares bought back as on February 21, 2022 (A) + (B) - (E)
4,92,000
We shall be happy to furnish any further details as required by you.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Emami Limited,
Ashok Purohit
Assistant Company Secretary
regd. office: 687 anandapur e. m. bypass kolkata 700107 India
Emami Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 14:20:01 UTC.