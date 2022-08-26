Emami : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
08/26/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
RAJ KUMAR GOENKA
110A SOUTHERN AVENUE, KOLKATA-700029
Date: 26.08.2022
The Secretary
The Secretary
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Plot No. C/1, G Block
Dalal Street
Bandra - Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sir,
Sub: Disclosure under regulation10(6)-Reportto Stock Exchange in respect of acquisition of Shares made in reliance upon exemption
I, Raj Kumar Goenka, one of the acquirer, on behalf of the other acquirers & transferor, belonging to Promoter & Promoter group of Emami Limited, hereby submit the Disclosure under Regulation 10(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. This disclosure is related to Inter Se Transfer of 57,000 equity shares consisting of 0.0129% executed through off market by way of gift without consideration.
We, have relied upon the exemption under regulation 10(1)(a)(ii) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
This is for your information & further dissemination please.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for and on behalf of Promoter and Promoter Group Emami Ltd. for and on behalf of acquirers and transferors
------------------------------------------------
Raj Kumar Goenka (Signature)
Encl: a/a
Disclosures under Regulation 10(6) - Report to Stock Exchanges in respect of any acquisition made in reliance upon exemption provided for in Regulation 10 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011
Name of the Target Company
Emami Limited
(TC)
Name of the acquirer(s)
Shri Radhe Shyam Goenka
Shri Raj Kumar Goenka
Shri Sushil Kumar Goenka
Shri Ashish Goenka
Name of the stock exchange
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
where shares of the TC are listed
BSE Limited
Details
of the
transaction
Inter se transfer among Promoter & Promoter group through off market by way
including rationale, if any, for the
of gift without consideration for 57,000 shares.
transfer/ acquisition of shares.
Relevant regulation under which
10(1)(a)(ii)
the acquirer is exempted from
making open offer.
Whether
disclosure
of proposed
Yes
acquisition was required to be made under regulation 10 (5) and if so,
whether disclosure was made and whether it was Yes made within the timeline
specified under the regulations.
date of filing with the stock 18.08.2022 exchange.
Details of acquisition
Disclosures made/required to be
Actual
made under regulation 10(5)
Smt Smriti Agarwal
Smt Smriti Agarwal
a.Name of the transferor / seller
Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria
Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria
b. Date of acquisition
25.08.2022
25.08.2022
c. Number of shares/ voting
Smt. Smriti Agarwal- 35,000 shares
Smt. Smriti Agarwal- 35,000 shares
rights in respect of the
Smt. Laxmi Devi Bajoria- 22,000 shares
Smt. Laxmi Devi Bajoria- 22,000 shares
acquisitions from each person
mentioned in 7(a) above
d. Total shares proposed to be
Smt Smriti Agarwal- 0.0079%
Smt Smriti Agarwal- 0.0079%
acquired / actually acquired as a
Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria- 0.0050%
Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria- 0.0050%
% of diluted share capital of TC
e. Price at which shares are
Inter se transfer among Promoters
Inter se transfer among Promoters
proposed to be acquired /
through
Gift
deed.
Hence,
through
Gift
deed.
Hence,
actually acquired
consideration is not involved in this
consideration is not involved in this
transaction. This transaction was done
transaction. This transaction was done
through off market.
through off market.
Shareholding details
Pre-Transaction as on
24.08.2022
Post-Transaction as on 25.08.2022
No. of
shares %
w.r.t. to total
No. of shares % w.r.t. to total
held
share capital of
held
share capital of TC
TC
Each acquirer /transferee
Shri Radhe Shyam Goenka
3,92,076
0.0889
4,00,876
0.0909
Shri Raj Kumar Goenka
2,97,964
0.0675
3,02,364
0.0685
Shri Sushil Kumar Goenka
1,09,900
0.0249
1,14,300
0.0259
Shri Ashish Goenka
1,30,000
0.0295
1,69,400
0.0384
b. Each Seller/ Transferor
Smt Smriti Agarwal
3,34,000
0.0757
2,99,000
0.0678
Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria
1,43,000
0.0324
1,21,000
0.0274
for and on behalf of Promoter and Promoter group of Emami Ltd. On behalf of acquirers and transferors
Note: (*) Shareholding of each entity shall be shown separately and then collectively in a group.
The above disclosure shall be signed by the acquirer mentioning date & place. In case, there is more than one acquirer, the report shall be signed either by all the persons or by a person duly authorized to do so on behalf of all the acquirers.