Emami : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

RAJ KUMAR GOENKA

110A SOUTHERN AVENUE, KOLKATA-700029

Date: 26.08.2022 The Secretary The Secretary National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra - Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra(E) Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure under regulation 10(6)-Reportto Stock Exchange in respect of acquisition of Shares made in reliance upon exemption

I, Raj Kumar Goenka, one of the acquirer, on behalf of the other acquirers & transferor, belonging to Promoter & Promoter group of Emami Limited, hereby submit the Disclosure under Regulation 10(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. This disclosure is related to Inter Se Transfer of 57,000 equity shares consisting of 0.0129% executed through off market by way of gift without consideration.

We, have relied upon the exemption under regulation 10(1)(a)(ii) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

This is for your information & further dissemination please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for and on behalf of Promoter and Promoter Group Emami Ltd. for and on behalf of acquirers and transferors

------------------------------------------------

Raj Kumar Goenka (Signature)

Encl: a/a