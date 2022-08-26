Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Emami Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531162   INE548C01032

EMAMI LIMITED

(531162)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
487.05 INR   -0.55%
04:01pEMAMI : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
06:40aGerman government bond yields edge higher ahead of Powell speech
RE
08/12EMAMI : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emami : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

08/26/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RAJ KUMAR GOENKA

110A SOUTHERN AVENUE, KOLKATA-700029

Date: 26.08.2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra(E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure under regulation 10(6)-Reportto Stock Exchange in respect of acquisition of Shares made in reliance upon exemption

I, Raj Kumar Goenka, one of the acquirer, on behalf of the other acquirers & transferor, belonging to Promoter & Promoter group of Emami Limited, hereby submit the Disclosure under Regulation 10(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. This disclosure is related to Inter Se Transfer of 57,000 equity shares consisting of 0.0129% executed through off market by way of gift without consideration.

We, have relied upon the exemption under regulation 10(1)(a)(ii) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

This is for your information & further dissemination please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for and on behalf of Promoter and Promoter Group Emami Ltd. for and on behalf of acquirers and transferors

------------------------------------------------

Raj Kumar Goenka (Signature)

Encl: a/a

Disclosures under Regulation 10(6) - Report to Stock Exchanges in respect of any acquisition made in reliance upon exemption provided for in Regulation 10 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

Name of the Target Company

Emami Limited

(TC)

Name of the acquirer(s)

Shri Radhe Shyam Goenka

Shri Raj Kumar Goenka

Shri Sushil Kumar Goenka

Shri Ashish Goenka

Name of the stock exchange

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

where shares of the TC are listed

BSE Limited

Details

of the

transaction

Inter se transfer among Promoter & Promoter group through off market by way

including rationale, if any, for the

of gift without consideration for 57,000 shares.

transfer/ acquisition of shares.

Relevant regulation under which

10(1)(a)(ii)

the acquirer is exempted from

making open offer.

Whether

disclosure

of proposed

Yes

acquisition was required to be made under regulation 10 (5) and if so,

  • whether disclosure was made and whether it was Yes made within the timeline
    specified under the regulations.
  • date of filing with the stock 18.08.2022 exchange.

Details of acquisition

Disclosures made/required to be

Actual

made under regulation 10(5)

Smt Smriti Agarwal

Smt Smriti Agarwal

a.Name of the transferor / seller

Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria

Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria

b. Date of acquisition

25.08.2022

25.08.2022

c. Number of shares/ voting

Smt. Smriti Agarwal- 35,000 shares

Smt. Smriti Agarwal- 35,000 shares

rights in respect of the

Smt. Laxmi Devi Bajoria- 22,000 shares

Smt. Laxmi Devi Bajoria- 22,000 shares

acquisitions from each person

mentioned in 7(a) above

d. Total shares proposed to be

Smt Smriti Agarwal- 0.0079%

Smt Smriti Agarwal- 0.0079%

acquired / actually acquired as a

Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria- 0.0050%

Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria- 0.0050%

% of diluted share capital of TC

e. Price at which shares are

Inter se transfer among Promoters

Inter se transfer among Promoters

proposed to be acquired /

through

Gift

deed.

Hence,

through

Gift

deed.

Hence,

actually acquired

consideration is not involved in this

consideration is not involved in this

transaction. This transaction was done

transaction. This transaction was done

through off market.

through off market.

Shareholding details

Pre-Transaction as on

24.08.2022

Post-Transaction as on 25.08.2022

No. of

shares %

w.r.t. to total

No. of shares % w.r.t. to total

held

share capital of

held

share capital of TC

TC

  1. Each acquirer / transferee

Shri Radhe Shyam Goenka

3,92,076

0.0889

4,00,876

0.0909

Shri Raj Kumar Goenka

2,97,964

0.0675

3,02,364

0.0685

Shri Sushil Kumar Goenka

1,09,900

0.0249

1,14,300

0.0259

Shri Ashish Goenka

1,30,000

0.0295

1,69,400

0.0384

b. Each Seller/ Transferor

Smt Smriti Agarwal

3,34,000

0.0757

2,99,000

0.0678

Smt Laxmi Devi Bajoria

1,43,000

0.0324

1,21,000

0.0274

for and on behalf of Promoter and Promoter group of Emami Ltd. On behalf of acquirers and transferors

--------------------------------------------------

Raj Kumar Goenka (Signature)

Date: 26.08.2022

Place: Kolkata

Note: (*) Shareholding of each entity shall be shown separately and then collectively in a group.

The above disclosure shall be signed by the acquirer mentioning date & place. In case, there is more than one acquirer, the report shall be signed either by all the persons or by a person duly authorized to do so on behalf of all the acquirers.

Disclaimer

Emami Limited published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 20:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMAMI LIMITED
04:01pEMAMI : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
06:40aGerman government bond yields edge higher ahead of Powell speech
RE
08/12EMAMI : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Emami Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/29Emami Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/21Emami Acquires 30% Stake in Indian Petcare Brand
MT
07/21Emami Limited acquired 30% stake in Cannis Lupus Services India Private Limited.
CI
07/04Emami Raises Stake in Subsidiary Brillaire Science
MT
07/04Emami Lifts Stake in Brillaire Science
MT
07/01Emami Increases Stake in Male Grooming Products Brand to 50.4%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 35 440 M 444 M 444 M
Net income 2023 6 548 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net cash 2023 2 992 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,3x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 215 B 2 689 M 2 689 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
EV / Sales 2024 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 205
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart EMAMI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Emami Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMAMI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 487,05 INR
Average target price 555,87 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harsha Vardhan Agarwal Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Naresh H. Bhansali CFO & CEO-Finance, Strategy & Business Development
Radhe Shyam Goenka Non-Executive Chairman
Mohan Rajabhau Panchabhai Chief Operating Officer-Operations & Purchase
A. K. Joshi Secretary, VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMAMI LIMITED-6.26%2 703
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-10.93%348 158
UNILEVER PLC0.54%119 320
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-25.09%98 977
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.95%75 726
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.18%67 497