Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Emami Limited    531162   INE548C01032

EMAMI LIMITED

(531162)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's palm oil imports set to jump as tax cut lures refiners

11/27/2020 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan

MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - India's imports of palm oil are set to rise by as much as 100,000 tonnes a month from December after the government slashed import tax on the tropical oil, making it cheaper than rival edible oils, industry officials said on Friday.

Higher imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of palm oil, will support benchmark Malaysian palm oil prices that hit their highest level in eight years this month, but could weigh on U.S. soyoil futures.

India on Thursday slashed import tax on crude palm oil (CPO) to 27.5% from 37.5% as it tries to curb rising food prices.

"The cut has made palm oil more competitive as refiners have to pay 7.5% less tax on palm oil imports compared with soyoil and sunflower oil," said Sudhakar Desai, president of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA).

India maintained duty structure on crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil at 35%.

Palm oil imports are expected to rise by around 100,000 tonnes every month from December, while soyoil imports could moderate from January, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil broker.

"Contracts of soyoil imports have already been signed for December shipments. From January onwards, soyoil imports would go down to make space for palm oil," he said.

After the duty cut, CPO has become $225 per tonne cheaper than soyoil compared with $175 prior to the cut, Bajoria said.

The South Asian country imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, and other oils such as soy and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

"Set against the lower CPO production, lower CPO inventory and weather predicaments end of this year, this (duty cut) may lead to better CPO prices," said Joseph Tek Choon Yee, chief executive officer of Malaysia's IJM Plantations.

India's palm oil imports slumped 23% to 7.2 million tonnes in 2019/20 marketing year ended on Oct. 31, the lowest in nine years, as the coronavirus crisis curtailed demand from hotel and restaurants.

In 2020/21, imports could jump 25% to 9 million tonnes, Desai said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Rajendra Jadhav and Mei Mei Chu


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 791.75 End-of-day quote.13.35%
EMAMI LIMITED 2.14% 424.55 End-of-day quote.37.04%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.15% 96.4905 Delayed Quote.43.43%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.15% 6.3501 Delayed Quote.40.67%
IJM CORPORATION 3.12% 1.65 End-of-day quote.-23.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.10% 47.74 Delayed Quote.-27.39%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.37% 38.2 End-of-day quote.10.70%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 80.87 Delayed Quote.34.96%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.26% 75.79718 Delayed Quote.21.88%
WTI -0.16% 44.895 Delayed Quote.-26.98%
All news about EMAMI LIMITED
02:25aIndia's palm oil imports set to jump as tax cut lures refiners
RE
11/12EMAMI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/15Is Everything "Fair And Lovely" In Business? Hindustan Unilever vs. Emami
AQ
09/02ALL IS FAIR IN TRADEMARK WARS : The Glow & Handsome Saga Continues
AQ
07/07Court grants relief to Unilever's India unit over 'Glow & Handsome' trademark
RE
06/25Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' to get makeover after backlash
RE
06/25Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' to get makeover after backlash
RE
06/23EMAMI LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/26EMAMI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019EMAMI LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 985 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2021 4 385 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
Net cash 2021 2 513 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,4x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 189 B 2 557 M 2 557 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 879
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart EMAMI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Emami Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMAMI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 416,90 INR
Last Close Price 424,55 INR
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sushil Kumar Goenka Managing Director & Executive Director
Radhe Shyam Agarwal Executive Chairman
Mohan Rajabhau Panchabhai Chief Operating Officer-Operations & Purchase
Naresh H. Bhansali CFO & CEO-Finance, Strategy & Business Development
Punita Kalra CEO-Research, Development & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMAMI LIMITED37.04%2 557
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY11.03%343 872
UNILEVER N.V.-0.53%159 095
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.19.52%89 262
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY23.11%72 645
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED11.95%67 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ