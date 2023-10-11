Embark Early Education Limited announced the appointment of Josie Shawcross to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 12 October 2023. Josie was employed as Financial Accountant with Early Learning Services (ELS) in 2007. ELS became G8 Education Limited in March 2010.

Josie remained with G8 Education as Financial Accountant and then as Senior Financial Accountant. In June 2019, Josie moved to Evolve Early Learning Pty Ltd. as Senior Financial Accountant. Josie was promoted to Financial Controller in March 2020.

In summary, Josie has almost 16 years? experience at all finance levels in the Childcare Sector. Josie has been responsible for the company?s Australian operation finance function since 2019.