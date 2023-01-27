Advanced search
Embark Trucks Appoints Simina Simion as First Chief People Officer

01/27/2023 | 09:01am EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Trucks, Inc. (“Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Simina Simion as Chief People Officer. Simion joins Embark to lead its People and Culture teams as the company advances toward commercialization and continues to hire industry-leading talent.

“Hiring the right people and building a strong company culture is my passion,” said Simina Simion, Chief People Officer at Embark Trucks. “As the labor market evolves, we’ll continue to attract the right technical experts to advance our commercialization goals. Embark is solving a critical and complex problem, and nurturing a strong talent base and culture can keep us competitive and accelerate our progress.”

Simion brings to Embark over fifteen years of HR experience and has led HR and People teams for early- and late-stage companies across public and private sectors worldwide. Most recently, she worked for Quantcast, an AI-powered advertising platform; Perfect World Entertainment, which was acquired by video game developer Gearbox; and Tubular Labs as SVP of People for the video analytics and insights platform. Simion graduated with a Master’s in human resources management from Babes-Bolyai University in Romania and held human resources positions in Europe before moving to the United States in 2011.

“Simina is a pragmatic and dynamic leader known for her ability to nurture close-knit teams and deliver a best-in-class employee experience,” said Alex Rodrigues, CEO of Embark. “From the first time we met, I’ve been consistently impressed with Simina’s mastery of the People function from little details to big picture strategy. I’m excited to partner with Simina to level up Embark’s talent strategy as we mature and enter the commercialization phase. We’re thrilled to have Simina on board.”

Simion lives with her family in the San Francisco Bay area, including her seven-year-old son who is passionate about trucks.

About Embark
Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK) is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the approximately $730 billion a year U.S. highway truck freight market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program and partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation.

Embark’s mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com.

Embark Media Contact
Misha Rindisbacher
press@embarktrucks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b884d07e-b74d-4ec8-90a3-6906a7f9ba4e


Primary Logo

Simina Simion

Headshot

