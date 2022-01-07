Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Embark Technology, Inc. - EMBK

01/07/2022 | 02:11pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Embark Technology, Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EMBK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Embark and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave published a short report entitled "Problems at Embark Technology (EMBK") (the "Bear Cave Report"). The Bear Cave Report alleged, among other issues, "that Embark appears to lack true economic substance" and that its "current evaluation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance", noting that "[t]he company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite." 

On this news, Embark's stock price fell $1.37 per share, or 16.75%, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-embark-technology-inc---embk-301456371.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
