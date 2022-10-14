Embassy Office Parks REIT : Record Date

Re: Script Symbol "EMBASSY", Scrip Code 542602 and Scrip Code 959990, 960165, 960421, 973434, 973545, 973546 and 973910 (NCDs).
Subject: Board Meeting Schedule for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022.
We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited ("EOPMSPL"), the Manager to Embassy Office Parks REIT ("Embassy REIT"), shall be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 through audio-visual electronic communication to, inter alia, consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the following:
Unaudited Condensed Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results of Embassy REIT for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022, subject to limited review by the statutory auditors; and
Declaration of distributions to Unitholders of Embassy REIT for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
We also wish to inform you that the record date for the proposed distributions to Unitholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be November 01, 2022 (subject to the approval by the Board of Directors of EOPMSPL) and the payment of distribution is proposed to be made on or before November 04, 2022.
For and on behalf of Embassy Office Parks REIT acting through its Manager, Embassy Office Parks
Management Services Private Limited
Namitha Kutnikar
Compliance Officer
Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited.
