Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Embassy Office Parks REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBASSY   INE041025011

EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT

(EMBASSY)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
346.63 INR   -0.55%
03:43aEmbassy Office Parks Reit : Record Date
PU
09/25Indian shares seen opening lower on global growth fears
RE
09/23Blackstone Reportedly Plans to Sell $400 Million Stake in India's Embassy Office Parks REIT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Embassy Office Parks REIT : Record Date

10/14/2022 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 14, 2022

To,

To,

The Corporate Relations Department,

The Corporate Relations Department,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Department of Corporate Services,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

BSE Limited,

Plot No. C/1, G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex,

25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051.

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001.

Re: Script Symbol "EMBASSY", Scrip Code 542602 and Scrip Code 959990, 960165, 960421, 973434, 973545, 973546 and 973910 (NCDs).

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Board Meeting Schedule for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022.

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited ("EOPMSPL"), the Manager to Embassy Office Parks REIT ("Embassy REIT"), shall be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 through audio-visual electronic communication to, inter alia, consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the following:

  1. Unaudited Condensed Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results of Embassy REIT for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022, subject to limited review by the statutory auditors; and
  2. Declaration of distributions to Unitholders of Embassy REIT for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

We also wish to inform you that the record date for the proposed distributions to Unitholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be November 01, 2022 (subject to the approval by the Board of Directors of EOPMSPL) and the payment of distribution is proposed to be made on or before November 04, 2022.

Thanking you,

For and on behalf of Embassy Office Parks REIT acting through its Manager, Embassy Office Parks

Management Services Private Limited

NAMITHA SANDESH KUTNIKAR

Digitally signed by

NAMITHA SANDESH KUTNIKAR

Date: 2022.10.14 12:03:13 +05'30'

Namitha Kutnikar

Compliance Officer

A68258

Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited.

Page 1 of 1

Royal Oaks Embassy GolfLinks Business Park Off Intermediate Ring Road Bangalore 560 071 Kamataka,

India T: +91 80 4903 0000 F: +91 80 4903 0046.

  1. secretarial@embassyofficeparks.comI W :www.embassyofficeparks.comI CIN: U70100KA2014PTC073362

Registered Office: Embassy Point, 1st Floor, 150, Infantry Road, Bangalore - 560 001, Kamataka,

India T: +91 80 4179 99991 F: +91 80 2228 6912

Disclaimer

Embassy Office Parks REIT published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:41:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT
03:43aEmbassy Office Parks Reit : Record Date
PU
09/25Indian shares seen opening lower on global growth fears
RE
09/23Blackstone Reportedly Plans to Sell $400 Million Stake in India's Embassy Office Parks ..
MT
09/23Blackstone Reportedly Plans to Sell Up to $400 Million Stake in Embassy
CI
09/23Exclusive-Blackstone to sell $400 million stake in Indian REIT Embassy; ADIA eyes inves..
RE
09/22Embassy Office Parks REIT Announces Management Changes
CI
07/21Embassy REIT Announces Q1 FY2023 Results, Delivers Record 1.8 Million Square Feet of To..
BU
07/21Transcript : Embassy Office Parks REIT, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07/21Embassy Office Parks REIT Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
07/21Embassy Office Parks REIT Declares Distribution for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 34 161 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2023 10 073 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2023 125 B 1 513 M 1 513 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,5x
Yield 2023 6,22%
Capitalization 329 B 3 991 M 3 991 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
EV / Sales 2024 11,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT
Duration : Period :
Embassy Office Parks REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 346,63 INR
Average target price 412,36 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vikaash Khdloya Chief Executive Officer
Aravind Maiya Chief Financial Officer
Jitendra Virwani Non-Executive Chairman
Deepika Srivastava Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sachin Shah Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT2.06%3 991
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-36.21%11 515
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-5.52%7 211
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-10.11%5 458
DEXUS-31.03%5 016
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-39.20%4 837