Embassy Office Parks REIT : Record Date

October 14, 2022 To, To, The Corporate Relations Department, The Corporate Relations Department, The National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Department of Corporate Services, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, BSE Limited, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex, 25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051. Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001.

Re: Script Symbol "EMBASSY", Scrip Code 542602 and Scrip Code 959990, 960165, 960421, 973434, 973545, 973546 and 973910 (NCDs).

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Board Meeting Schedule for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022.

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited ("EOPMSPL"), the Manager to Embassy Office Parks REIT ("Embassy REIT"), shall be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 through audio-visual electronic communication to, inter alia, consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the following:

Unaudited Condensed Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results of Embassy REIT for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022, subject to limited review by the statutory auditors; and Declaration of distributions to Unitholders of Embassy REIT for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

We also wish to inform you that the record date for the proposed distributions to Unitholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be November 01, 2022 (subject to the approval by the Board of Directors of EOPMSPL) and the payment of distribution is proposed to be made on or before November 04, 2022.

Thanking you,

For and on behalf of Embassy Office Parks REIT acting through its Manager, Embassy Office Parks

Management Services Private Limited