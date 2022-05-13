Log in
    EMBC   US29082K1051

EMBECTA CORP.

(EMBC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 11:08:22 am EDT
26.44 USD   -8.45%
10:36aEmbecta Fiscal Second-Quarter Results Fall on External Headwinds; Offers Downbeat Sales Outlook
MT
10:28aEmbecta Shares Fall 7.9% on 2Q Results, Revenue Guidance
DJ
07:30aStocks Set for Stronger Session as US Futures Advance; Asia, Europe Move Higher
MT
Embecta Shares Fall 7.9% on 2Q Results, Revenue Guidance

05/13/2022 | 10:28am EDT
By Denny Jacob


Embecta Corp. shares fell 7.9% to $26.60 in early trading Friday after the company reported second-quarter results and lowered its revenue guidance for the last six months of fiscal 2022.

The medical device manufacturer and distributor logged net income of $79.6 million, or $1.38 a share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with net income of $107.9 million, or $1.87 a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined to $274.5 million from $284.2 million. The company said the drop was primarily due to unfavorable effects from foreign currency translation in countries with revenues denominated in euros.

The company guided for revenue of $555 million in the last six months of fiscal 2022, a decrease of 7% compared with revenue of $596 million for the last six months of fiscal 2021.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1027ET

