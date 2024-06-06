General Shareholders meeting

06 Jun 2024 12:05 CEST

EMBENTION SISTEMAS INTEL.

The Board of Directors of Embention Sistemas Inteligentes, S.A., agreed on May 30, 2024 to call the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on July 29, 2024 at 12:00 CET, at c/ Chelín, 16, 03114, Alicante. If there is no quorum, the second call will be the following day, same time and place.

euronextgeneral-shareholders-meeting.pdf

EMBENTION SISTEMAS INTELIGENTES

Euronext

EMBENTION SISTEMAS INTELIGENTES SA

ES0105639001

MLUAV

Euronext Access

Embention Sistemas Inteligentes SA published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 10:15:37 UTC.