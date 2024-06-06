Embention Sistemas Inteligentes, S.A. specializes in the development of autopilots and other critical components to make all kinds of vehicles (e.g. air taxis, flying cars, drones, UAVs eVTOL, UGVs, USVs, etc.) perform safely and completely autonomous. Founded in 2007, with the mission of "Enabling Drones to Populate Our Skies", the company is a pioneer in its market, being the first to bring the safety standards from manned civil aviation to the drone world and introducing state of the art technologies such as 4G, DAA, and Model-Based Design to its products.

