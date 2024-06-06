06 Jun 2024 12:05 CEST
EMBENTION SISTEMAS INTEL.
The Board of Directors of Embention Sistemas Inteligentes, S.A., agreed on May 30, 2024 to call the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on July 29, 2024 at 12:00 CET, at c/ Chelín, 16, 03114, Alicante. If there is no quorum, the second call will be the following day, same time and place.
EMBENTION SISTEMAS INTELIGENTES
EMBENTION SISTEMAS INTELIGENTES SA
ES0105639001
MLUAV
