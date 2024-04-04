Relevant partnership with Embention

Embention has signed a strategic agreement collaboration with a relevant international player for the development of delivery drones.

Its role in the project focuses on the development of critical hardware and software ensuring the airworthiness of the critical functions for last-mile delivery using drone technology. Safety is paramount in the drone industry and this collaboration allows Embention and its partner to combine the strength and technology of both parties to ensure that every flight is safe and reliable.

Embention has undergone a notable expansion in recent months, evidenced by a significant increase in its workforce, coping with new challenges and providing innovative solutions to clients. Furthermore, this highlights the ongoing commitment to excellence and the continuous expansion in the field of autonomous aircraft.

