Embention Sistemas Inteligentes S A : , first Spanish company to obtain LBA authorization to operate in Germany

AEmbention, a leading company with more than 15 years of experience in manufacturing high performance components for UAV and UAM, becomes the first Spanish company to obtain the authorization of the LBA (German Aviation Safety Agency) to operate in German territory. In this way, Embention becomes the first and only Spanish company to achieve the authorization and receives the congratulations of the LBA for its great work.

The LBA's authorization is in addition to that granted by the EASA to the company in the same sense, which is a prerequisite for obtaining permits in the destination country, in this case Germany.

This authorization is granted within the framework of the FALcon project, which is a collaboration of the German Aerospace Center DLR (Deutsche Zentrum für Luft- and Raumfahrt) together with Embention and other entities, all of which are working on an ambitious joint project.