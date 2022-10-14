Embention Sistemas Inteligentes S A : , first Spanish company to obtain LBA authorization to operate in Germany

AEmbention, a leading company with more than 15 years of experience in manufacturing high performance components for UAV and UAM, becomes the first Spanish company to obtain the authorization of the LBA (German Aviation Safety Agency) to operate in German territory. In this way, Embention becomes the first and only Spanish company to achieve the authorization and receives the congratulations of the LBA for its great work.
The LBA's authorization is in addition to that granted by the EASA to the company in the same sense, which is a prerequisite for obtaining permits in the destination country, in this case Germany.
This authorization is granted within the framework of the FALcon project, which is a collaboration of the German Aerospace Center DLR (Deutsche Zentrum für Luft- and Raumfahrt) together with Embention and other entities, all of which are working on an ambitious joint project.
The FALcon project will revolutionize the vision of the environmental and economic cost of the aerospace industry, thanks to the reuse of launch stages in space operations. All through an advanced in-flight capture and towing system to the landing station. To do so, the system uses state-of-the-art drones to emulate the behavior expected in the real system. This reusable launcher concept will use a winged first launch stage. As it glides down it would allow a controlled re-entry, returning the rockets safely back to earth. The project is possible thanks to Embention's extensive experience in the development of unmanned systems and the reliability versatility of the Veronte autopilot, one of the most advanced flight control systems for UAVs in the market.
All this follows the strictest safety standards of the aerospace industry in order to guarantee the reliability of the system and ensure the safety of the operation.
