Embention partners with Amazon Prime Air

Embention partners with Amazon Prime Air

Embention has signed a strategic agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. to support Amazon's drone delivery program, Prime Air.

Embention's role in the project focuses on supplying safety-related hardware and software.

Embention is committed to innovation and excellence, as well as being a leader in the uncrewed aviation industry by helping to provide safe, reliable and efficient solutions for the air transport of the future.

Embention has undergone a notable expansion in recent months, evidenced by a significant increase in its workforce. The addition of new talent is to aid Embention in tackling new challenges and providing innovative solutions to its customers.

"We know that safety is paramount in the drone industry and this collaboration with Amazon Prime Air allows us to combine our strengths and technologies as we work towards making every flight safe and reliable" said Javier Espuch, Business Development Manager at Embention.

About Embention

Leading provider of advanced control systems for autonomous vehicles with 16 years of experience. Embention offers reliable autopilot systems, motor controllers, and avionics for drones and eVTOL. With over 100 employees, it has a strong dedication to safe, efficient, and innovative autonomous flight. Listed on Euronext stock exchange, the company showcases its commitment to transparency and to address company growth to create value for stakeholders.

This communication is made public by Embention in order to update and give more details regarding the Press Release "Relevant partnership with Embention" published at Euronext on April 4, 2024, both referring to the same agreement.

relevant-euronext-april-17-2024docx.pdf

