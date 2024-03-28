March 27 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software said late on Wednesday it has come to an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer Gearbox Entertainment from Sweden's Embracer, with the transaction valued at $460 million. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )
