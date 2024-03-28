Embracer Group AB, formerly THQ Nordic AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the computer games development. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and publishing personal computer (PC) and console games for Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The Company's game portfolio consists of owned franchises intellectual property (IP) and published titles, including Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory and Wreckfest, among others. It offers games through various distribution channels, including digital platforms, such as Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Live, as well as gaming conventions, and global retailers, such as Walmart, GameStop and Amazon. The Company has around 18 internal game development studios and operates in more than 40 countries.

