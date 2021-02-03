Embracer : Sweden's Embracer buys three gaming companies for up to $2.5 bln

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swedish video game group
Embracer on Wednesday agreed to buy three gaming
companies including U.S.-based Gearbox, the maker of
first-person shooter game Borderlands, for up to $2.5 billion in
cash and stock.
The company, known for games such as Darksiders and World
War Z, will pay Gearbox $363 million initially with a commitment
to pay another $1 billion in the next six years if certain
operational and financial conditions are met.
Embracer, founded by Lars Wingefors, who is also the main
owner, has been a stock market darling, more than doubling in
the last one year, boosted by a stream of game studio
acquisitions.
In November, it bought a dozen small game studios in one day
after splurging $525 million in buying U.S. game developer Saber
Interactive in February.
On Wednesday it also bought Cyprus-based Easybrain, a maker
of advertising-based puzzle and logic games, for $640 million
with an additional consideration of $125 million based on
targets over the next six years.
Embracer's third purchase, U.S.-based Aspyr Media Inc, was
for $100 million, along with a target-based payment of another
$350 million.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee based in Stockholm; editing by
Jason Neely)