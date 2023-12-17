Certain B Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023. These B Shares will be under lockup for 360 days starting from 22-DEC-2022 to 17-DEC-2023.
SGG has agreed, subject to customary conditions, to enter into lock-up of 360 calendar days after June 8, 2022 with a clear intention to become a long-term shareholder and continue to support Embracer's future growth and acquisition ambitions.
Certain B Shares of Embracer Group AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023.
December 16, 2023
