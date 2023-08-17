ESG FACT SHEET

Sustainability at Embracer Group

ABOUT US

Embracer Group is a global group of creative and entrepreneurial businesses in PC/Console, mobile and board games and other related media. The group has an extensive catalog of over 900 owned or controlled franchises. The Group has 139 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 16,500 employees in more than 40 countries.

At Embracer Group, sustainability is about acting in line with our values and creating long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders.

THIS IS EMBRACER GROUP

NET SALES ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN FULL YEAR 2022/23 FULL YEAR 2022/23 SEK 37,665 M 17 % SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT FULL YEAR 2022/23 FULL YEAR 2022/23 Entertainment PC/Console Entertainment PC/Console & Services 14 % Games 36 % & Services 4 % Games 44 %