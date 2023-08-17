Q1
FY 2023/24
ESG FACT SHEET
Sustainability at Embracer Group
ABOUT US
Embracer Group is a global group of creative and entrepreneurial businesses in PC/Console, mobile and board games and other related media. The group has an extensive catalog of over 900 owned or controlled franchises. The Group has 139 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 16,500 employees in more than 40 countries.
At Embracer Group, sustainability is about acting in line with our values and creating long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders.
THIS IS EMBRACER GROUP
GROUP COM PANY HQ
GROUP COM PANY HQ
GROUP HQ
GROUP COM PANY HQ
MILWAUKIE, USA
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
KARLSTAD, SWEDE N
STOCKHOLM, SWEDE N
SAN MATEO, USA
GROUP COM PANY HQ
GROUP COM PANY HQ
BERLIN, GERMANY
LIVERMORE, USA
GROUP COM PANY HQ
SKÖVDE, SWEDE N
GROUP COM PANY HQ
VIENNA, AUSTRIA
GROUP COM PANY HQ
LIMASSOL, CYPRU S
GROUP COM PANY HQ
FRISCO, USA
GROUP COM PANY HQ
GROUP COM PANY HQ
GROUP COM PANY HQ
FORT LAUDERDALE, USA
PARIS, FRANCE
MUNICH, GERMANY
NET SALES
ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN
FULL YEAR 2022/23
FULL YEAR 2022/23
SEK 37,665 M
17 %
SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT
ADJUSTED EBIT
FULL YEAR 2022/23
FULL YEAR 2022/23
Entertainment
PC/Console
Entertainment
PC/Console
& Services 14 %
Games 36 %
& Services 4 %
Games 44 %
Tabletop
Mobile
Tabletop
Mobile
Games 35 %
Games 15 %
Games 31 %
Games 21 %

1
OUR SUSTAINABILITY WORK
UPDATES FROM THE FIRST QUARTER
- UN Global Compact Gender Equality Accelerator program enrolled.
- S&P Global Assessment submitted.
- Internal Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) readiness project launched.
- Summer camps supporting youngsters and girls groups performed.
- A webinar series during Accessibility Week in May was shared across the group.
- Annual training on Privacy was launched, mandatory for all employees.
SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY
We believe in simplicity and focusing on the areas where we can accomplish most positive impact. Across the Group, our sustainability strategy is acting in line with our values to manage risks and to act on opportunities.
In our sustainability framework Smarter Business, we have identified three focus areas: Great Peo- ple, Solid Work and Our Planet. The focus areas cover the most material topics for our operations and is supported by business ethics and governance.
GREAT PEOPLE
The employees are vital to our ongoing success. Our ambition is to create even more diverse and inclusive workplaces and better work- life balance.
Main topics:
- Diversity and inclusion in skillsets and perspectives
- Employee well-being
- Career and creative development
- Community engagement
SOLID
WORK
We want to create great games and entertainment. Our ambition is to provide quality content and support
- digital well-being and ac-
cessibility for all users of our games and entertainment.
Main topics:
- Diversity and inclusion in games and entertainment
- Digital well-being
- Accessibility
- Player community engagement
- Marketing
OUR PLANET
By limiting our own emissions and investing in projects supporting the green transition, we can minimize the environmental impact from the entire Group.
Main topics:
- Carbon emission reduction
- Raising awareness within the industry about environmen- tal impact
- Part of the movement for a climate neutral industry

2
GROUP SUSTAINABILITY GOALS
Our Board of Directors adopted three Group-wide sustainability goals during 2022/23. Our sustainability goals provide the direction for our sustainability work.
- Double the number of female Managing Directors/Studio Heads by 2025 compared with the base year 2021/22.
- Reduce our carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared with the base year 2021/22, in line with the Paris Agreement, and set Science-Based Targets during 2022/23.
- Every Operative Group to set sustainability goals during 2023/24.
Embracer supports Agenda 2030 and its holistic approach to sustainable development that the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) establishes. With regards to our business operations, we have identified six of the goals where we have a great responsibility and possibility to contribute:

3
KEY DATA FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2022/23
GREAT PEOPLE
- Present in more than 40 countries.
- Total female representation is 26% (23%), and female managers represent 23% (17%).
- Over 50,000 devoting training hours have been reported by companies in the Group.
- We measure employee satisfaction through the Employee Net Promoter Score, eNPS1). This year we received a +29 (+33) score, which qualifies as good by the measurement standard. We do not see any particular risk with this slight decrease and believe it has to do with the fact that we grew in the number of employees and companies during the year.
- 85% response rate on our annual Global Employee Survey.
EMPLOYEE SURVEY
2022/23
2021/22
2020/21
Average satisfaction rate
80/100
81/100
79/100
Work environment
81/100
82/100
79/100
Collaboration
83/100
82/100
80/100
Engagement
82/100
83/100
82/100
Management culture 2)
73/100
-
-
- The Employee Net Promoter Score, or eNPS, is a globally accepted KPI that we use to measure employee satisfaction and loyalty within Embracer Group as part of our annual employee survey. An eNPS score can range anywhere from -100 to 100.
- Due to changes in how management culture is evaluated, there is no comparable data with the previous years.
SOLID WORK
- 50% of our studios have routines for addressing diversity and inclusion in content.
- We have over 300 community managers employed across the Group, responsible for ensuring that chats and dialogues follow their community guidelines.
- Accessibility is a main topic for us, games can help combat social isolation, build inclusive commu- nities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.
GAMES PORTFOLIO BY AGE CATEGORY
GAMES PORTFOLIO BY GENRE
18+ years 13 % (11 %)
3+ years 25 % (25 %)
16+ years
19 % (19 %)
7+ years 8 % (8 %)
12+ years 35 % (37 %)
Strategy 10 % (12 %)
Sports 9 % (8 %)
Simulation 6 % (8 %)
Action 31 % (31 %)
Adventure
13 % (11 %)
Casual 31 % (30%)
PEGI ( The Pan Euro pean G ame Informatio n) i s a Euro pean v ideo game content ratin g system t hat provides age recommendations and conten t descriptors.

- folio.
4
OUR PLANET
- Our Science Based Targets has guided the emission reduction work during the year, where we have recalculated our base year and submitted targets for validation.
- An extensive greenhouse gas inventory of scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions has been carried out.
- To illustrate the progress needed, climate scenarios have been developed, allowing us to visualize progress given certain assumptions and choices made ahead.
EMBRACER GROUP EMISSIONS (tCO2e)1)
2022/23
2021/222)
Scope 1
1,443
1,068
Scope 23)
6,952
4,458
Scope 3
678,707
676,963
Total
687,102
682,489
- Emissions of greenhouse gases have been calculated in line with the GHG Protocol. Sources for emission factors are e.g. DEFRA, IEA, AIB.
- 2021/2022 is the baseline for the Greenhouse gas inventory. The emissions have been recalculated since the last Annual Group Report due to the inclusion of the operative group Asmodee.
- The scope 2 location-based emissions are 7,791 tonnes CO2e.
Reported (MWh)
Total including
extrapolation (MWh)
ENERGY CONSUMPTION
2022/23
2021/22
2022/23
2021/22
District heating 1)
3,101
1,074
4,003
1,905
District cooling 2)
31
642
127
652
Electricity 3)
18,677
10,362
23,348
12,489
- District heating has been extrapolated for 1,234 FTEs (1,357 FTEs).
- District cooling has been extrapolated for 580 FTEs (43 FTEs).
- Electricity has been extrapolated for 3,160 FTEs (1,735 FTEs).

5
